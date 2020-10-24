SI.com
BuckeyesNow
HomeFootballBasketballNewsBaseballRecruiting
Search

Ryan Day Post-Game Comments Following Victory Against Nebraska

Adam Prescott

Head Coach Ryan Day met with the media for just over 10 minutes following the 52-17 triumph over Nebraska Saturday afternoon inside Ohio Stadium.

On the defensive line and getting Haskell Garrett on the field:

“It was good to get him out there. The depth is something we have been focused on and to have him there was a huge boost to the inside guys, with his experience and ability was great.”

On bridging scores around halftime:

“That’s one heck of a run right there. It’s the best way to end a half and start a half. I thought that flipped the game.”

On Chris Olave leaving early:

"He seemed good. He was in good spirits and had a good look in his eye. That's all I really know at this point so we'll see what happens tomorrow morning."

On the quiet environment of a relatively-empty stadium:

"It was a strange feeling. I can't sit here and say it wasn't different because it was. But it's the same for both teams, so we just have to handle it better than our opponent."

On Nebraska targeting penalties/ejections:

"I know Scott and those guys on the defensive staff. I know they would never teach that. There are certainly some tough spots in there and we certainly understand it from last year. When it's going fast and you're trying to make decisions on how to get a guy down, it's hard. I'd be shocked if there was any ill-intent there."

On expectations for Justin Fields moving forward:

"We will see... that's a good start, certainly. But it's everybody involved; the protection, routes, timing, spacing, execution. As we get into December there will be some tough weather. It's gonna get cold, rainy and windy. We will have to develop and establish the run game in those games. We are always looking for a balance, but he looked so comfortable back there today."

On newcomers with the offense:

“I’ll watch the film, but certainly Jaxon made that big play in the back of the end zone. We got Julian out there to get his feet wet and it was good to see Trey Sermon get some carries. It's the first time he ran the ball live in a long time. It’s hard when you don’t have the non-conference games to get those guys early reps.”

On the offensive line:

“We fit some good runs near the goal line but a couple others didn’t hit. We’ll take a look at the film but I thought they still played pretty well, knocking people off the ball.”

On culminating this opening week:

“I am proud of this coaching staff. I think the leadership of this team showed and it was a really good start.”

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for continued coverage!

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What to Watch For: No. 5 Ohio State vs. Nebraska

If the Buckeyes do these things well, they'll be in great position to win this afternoon.

Brendan Gulick

Game Observations: Ohio State Defense vs. Nebraska

Here are my thoughts on the Ohio State defensive performance today.

Brendan Gulick

Game Observations: Ohio State Offense vs. Nebraska

These are my initial reactions to Ohio State's win to open the year.

Brendan Gulick

Ohio State vs. Nebraska: Three Keys and a Prediction

Here is what the Buckeyes need to do to start the season with a win over Nebraska on Saturday.

Brendan Gulick

Justin Fields Talks About Ohio State Win Over Nebraska

Justin Fields visits with the media after the Buckeyes stymied Nebraska in the second half en route to their first win of the season.

Brendan Gulick

BuckeyesNow Players of the Game: Justin Fields and Garrett Wilson

Quarterback had just one incompletion while sophomore wideout set new career-highs in catches and yards.

Adam Prescott

Ohio State Beats Nebraska, 52-17: Recap and Inside the Box Score

Buckeyes pull away in season opener, outscoring the Huskers 28-3 after intermission.

Adam Prescott

Ohio State vs. Nebraska: First Half Notebook

Here are my first half thoughts as Ohio State leads Nebraska 24-14. Justin Fields has been fantastic early on, but the Buckeyes have been far from perfect.

Brendan Gulick

Future Buckeye Recap: Strong Defense and Mother Nature on Full Display

Multiple football commits spearhead strong defensive efforts while a pair of games were moved due to inclement weather.

Adam Prescott

Game Day Central: Nebraska at No. 5 Ohio State

Here is everything you need to know before the Buckeyes take on Nebraska this afternoon.

Brendan Gulick