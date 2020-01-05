Shaun Wade's Return is Ohio State's First Win of 2020

Ohio State doesn't need a replay review to know how significant it is that Shaun Wade will bypass the NFL Draft to return for the 2020 season.

As for whether Wade's choice will pay off for him in the future, that will require a long look from many different angles.

Wade will be OSU's only returning starter in the secondary next season, which obviously helps solidify a defense losing All-American cornerback Jeff Okudah and defensive end Chase Young.

Okudah's departure will necessitate Wade moving from the slot to the outside, which could raise his NFL value if he can demonstrate the same aptitude there.

And, of course, Wade's return allows him to pursue the national championship that eluded him and his teammates a week ago in their 29-23 Fiesta Bowl loss to Clemson in the College Football Playoffs.

Clemson outscored OSU, 29-7, after Wade's late second-quarter ejection for targeting on an eight-yard sack of quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

So, clearly, Wade has already demonstrated his importance to the Buckeyes, which hasn't gone unnoticed by NFL Scouts.

Some draft projections have him as a first-rounder, others as a second-rounder.

The money is better in the first round, of course, but first-rounders also can be locked into a fifth season on their rookie deal at a team's option.

Second-rounders get to their second contract sooner, without the fifth-year team option, although their first contract obviously isn't as big and comes with a smaller signing bonus.

“I’ve been hearing a lot of different things, a lot of different options,” Wade said in a broadcast with the Ohio State fan site, Lettermen Row. “At the end of the day I went to the people I’m closest to and listened to their advice.”

By returning to OSU, Wade is, of course, shortening his NFL career by one year.

That's the down side of his decision, and there are other potential risks that could impact his Draft stock:

He could get injured in 2020;

Without a proven cornerback on the other side of the field, teams could throw away from Wade's side and leave unproven the skill he hopes to demonstrate;

Ohio State could fail to win the Big Ten and not make the College Football Playoff;

Without Young, the Buckeyes' pass rush may suffer and covering receivers could become more difficult;t.

OSU is hiring a new secondary coach for 2020, and thus Wade could have new techniques and schemes to learn.

Wade is the fourth draft-eligible underclassman to announce his return for 2020, joining center Josh Myers, guard Wyatt Davis and linebacker Baron Browning.

Okudah, Young and tailback J.K. Dobbins are bypassing their senior seasons to enter the Draft.

