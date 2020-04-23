Spielman & Hooley: Draft analysis, College Athletics' Future

The latest edition of the Spielman and Hooley podcast focuses on the latest NFL Draft first-round rumors, which could impact Jeff Okudah's placement in the selections, an endorsement of the Bengals taking Joe Burrow, the Browns' options at tackle, which Buckeyes will get taken on what days and a possible new model for college athletic directors trying to navigate their programs in the post-COVID-19 era.

Reviews are positive on the Coronavirus conversation from Wednesday.

Spiels is doing the NFL Draft for various Detroit Lions' platforms.

Ohio State is about to overtake USC for most first-round picks in history.

Tackles are expected to dominate the top of the draft.

Mekhi Becton testing positive at the Combine indicates two troubling truths.

Trent Williams would come to Cleveland with a great resume and lots of questions.

Isaiah Simmons is too tempting to pass up if he's there at No. 10.

J.K. Dobbins is likely to get taken on Friday.

Austin Mack is the best bet of the three wide receivers in the draft.

K.J. Hill to Tampa would be lights out.

Davon Hamilton is destined for a long career in NFL.

Damon Arnette is going to intrigue someone.

Jonah Jackson will know where he's going Friday night.

Terry McLaurin made some of his former teammates money in this draft.

With the immediate future of college athletics imperiled, athletic directors should be looking for ways to survive in 2030, not just in 2020.

