Spielman & Hooley: J.K. Dobbins' Draft Dilemma

The latest edition of the Spielman and Hooley podcast includes an explanation for the videos Chris is shooting to entertain people during COVID-19 quarantines, how NFL teams will execute the draft away from their team facilities, whether social-distancig limits on in-person scouting will impact J.K. Dobbins and other Buckeyes in the draft and Kirk Herbstreit's assessment of whether there will be college football this fall.

Mr. Spielman takes to Instagram and Twitter with some humorously helpful, or helpfully humerous videos that mix football fundamentals with COVID-19 social distancing wisdom.

The NFL Draft is going on as scheduled April 23, but not the way it has in the past.

Roger Goodell puts limits on every team that may only be necessary for one team.

J.K. Dobbins couldn't complete Combine workouts because of a pulled hamstring. Now he can't show his speed at an OSU Pro Day, or visit teams in person. How much impact will this have on his draft stock?

Robert Landers, Davon Hamilton, Jordan Fuller and Malik Harrison are also in the draft pool and possibly impacted by the new draft procedures.

Kirk Herbstreit makes national headlines by saying that he would be "shocked" if there is college or NFL football this fall.

