Spielman & Hooley: Master Teague's Injury Causes Concern

Bruce Hooley

The latest edition of the Spielman and Hooley podcast includes discussion about OSU running back Master Teague's spring practice injury, the Coronavirus and its impact on sports in Columbus and beyond, Spiels' trip home to Massillon, Dwayne Haskins' future with the Redskins and how big Joe Burrow would have been had he done for Ohio State what he accomplished at LSU.

Just as Bruce wrote about Master Teague taking over for J.K. Dobbins, and a day after asking Ryan Day about him, OSU's sophomore running back suffers an injury that will keep him out all of spring football and perhaps in the fall.

Who is left at running back for spring and how might the depth chart look in the fall?

Demario McCall worked at wide receiver on Monday, but he's probably moving back to running back.

How many teams on OSU's schedule are good enough to beat the Buckeyes if they are only average at running back?

The Arnold's Fitness Expo is cancelled because of concerns over the Coronavirus spreading to Columbus among the 200,000 visitors who typically attend the event downtown.

There will be no crowds allowed at the Arnold competition in Columbus. Are we headed for similar restraints on attendance at the NCAA Tournament?

Spiels goes home to Massillon and takes to Instagram with a landmark from his past.

Do dads remember their youth?

Dwayne Haskins is in the spotlight as rumors surface that Washington might be looking at Tua No. 2 in the draft.

Should the Bengals take Haskins and the No. 2 pick in exchange for the No. 1 overall?

