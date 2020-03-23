BuckeyeMaven
Spielman & Hooley: Ohio State Gets Sermon, Towns

Bruce Hooley

The latest edition of the Spielman and Hooley podcast includes discussion about the transfers of Trey Sermon and Seth Towns to Ohio State, whether the New England Patriots will settle on Andy Dalton and the courses D.J. Carton and Alonzo Gaffney have chosen to pursue their basketball dreams.

Trey Sermon transfers from Oklahoma to Ohio State.

Where does Sermon fit in the Buckeyes' running back rotation?

Sermon played well against OSU in his one game in Ohio Stadium.

Does Ohio State's running game afford Sermon the same stylistic approach as Oklahoma's?

It's useful to remember the reason why Sermon is leaving Oklahoma.

OSU running backs coach Tony Alford had a close relationship with Sermon as a high school recruit.

Ohio State basketball set the stage for Sermon's transfer by getting Harvard graduate transfer Seth Towns on Saturday night.

Towns made his announcement on SportsCenter.

Towns has a well-conceived plan for success, not solely in basketball, but professionally after his playing career ends.

D.J. Carton is taking a different approach to realizing his dreams.

Ohio State laid out a path for Carton that seemed right on schedule, so why would he bail?

Has Carton enhanced or damaged his chances of becoming a long-time NBA player by transferring from Ohio State.

C.J. Walker and Carton shared time last season and Walker took off after Carton's departure. That can't be undervalued in the Carton transfer picture.

Alonzo Gaffney seems set on turning professional now.

Where can he play for pay, and will that afford him a realistic path to becoming what he seemed destined for as an elite high school player?

Tom Brady is off to Tampa, leaving a hole at quarterback in New England. Andy Dalton hasn't landed anywhere yet. Are the Patriots interested, or should they ride Jarrett Stidham?

