Spielman & Hooley: OSU Football Back to Campus June 8

Bruce Hooley

The latest edition of the Spielman and Hooley podcast focuses on what appears Ohio State football players' return to campus for workouts on June 8, former OSU president E. Gordon Gee talking optimistically about the sport's return and Chad Ochocinco doing a nice thing and getting heat for it.

It sure sounds like college football is returning in the fall, given the timing of an NCAA announcement on Wednesday and a Gene Smith conference call that afternoon.

Former OSU president E. Gordon Gee was definitive on the Paul Finebaum Show that college football is coming back and one positive test can't throw up a stop sign.

Mr. Spielman is excited about a new line of pain relief products that spares him taking pills.

Chad Ochocinco is a big tipper.

Nominate someone for our weekly cash drawings to benefit those impacted by COVID-19 via email to spielmanhoolepodcast@gmail.com

Remember, you don't have to give cash or money to give to others. You can give encouragement, inspiration, hope, forgiveness, etc., and you can do it via text messaging, email, telephone or conventional mail service.

