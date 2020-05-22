Spielman & Hooley: OSU Letting Data Dictate Decisions

The latest edition of the Spielman and Hooley podcast focuses on Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith's assessment of how reopening OSU's athletic facilities might work, how the capacity of Ohio Stadium might be reduced and a visit with Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman.

Gene Smith originally put the seating capacity for Ohio Stadium this fall at 22,000. He then went on Twitter and said it might be as high as 50,000 if certain requirements are adjusted.

OSU hasn't talked about lowering the pay of any of its coaches, but it has discussed whether continuing to offer 36 varsity sports is do-able.

Vikings general manager Rick Spielman joins the show.

How did the NFL Draft go with remote setups across the league?

Rick gives his assessment of new Browns coach Kevin Stefanski, who worked in Minnesota in various capacities for more than a decade.

Rick offers his analysis of how a Kevin Stefanski offense might look with the Browns' talent.

Rick and his wife, Michelle, have adopted six children. Each has their own unique story, including a daughter that Rick wishes his Minnesota Vikings' players could emulate with work ethic and attitude.

