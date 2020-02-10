BuckeyeMaven
Spielman & Hooley Podcast: Diving Deep on Fickell's Future

Bruce Hooley

The latest edition of the Spielman and Hooley podcast includes analysis of what appears Luke Fickell's imminent hiring at Michigan State, Ohio State's basketball loss at Wisconsin and Spiels' struggles with patience among the blue-hairs on his trip to Florida.

Today:

Reports are everywhere that Luke Fickell interviewed with Michigan State and is about to take the Spartans head coaching job.

Is this a good move for Luke? What is the downside, if any, to him taking over for Mark Dantonio?

How will this effect Luke's legacy at Cincinnati, where he's won 11 games each of the past two seasons.

Is Marcus Freeman likely to be named the Bearcats' next head coach?

Evan Prater, Ohio's Mr. Football, signed with Fickell at UC. Is he the Spartans' QB of the future? Does Cincinnati have to let him walk, if he wants to transfer?

What's the ceiling for MSU in a division where Ohio State, Penn State and Michigan exist?

Is this worse news for Jim Harbaugh or James Franklin?

Could Fickell's hiring cost Ohio State Kerry Coombs?

If Ryan Day leaves for NFL in 5-10 years and Fickell is winning at MSU, would OSU try to hire him or would its pride and lack of such moves in Big Ten preclude that from happening?

Basketball Buckeyes showed toughness in win at Michigan. Where did that go at Wisconsin on Sunday?

Hard to win when Kaleb Wesson and Duane Washington struggle.

D.J. Carton's absence will continue to limit what Ohio State can be.

Two home games this week give OSU a chance to get to .500 in the league, or a chance to fall four games under.

Spiels is back from a mini-vacation in Florida, but Morty Sienfeld and his pals at Del Boca Vista tormented him the hotel gym.

