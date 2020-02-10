Spielman & Hooley Podcast: Diving Deep on Fickell's Future

The latest edition of the Spielman and Hooley podcast includes analysis of what appears Luke Fickell's imminent hiring at Michigan State, Ohio State's basketball loss at Wisconsin and Spiels' struggles with patience among the blue-hairs on his trip to Florida.

Thanks for listening to our content.

Email the show at spielmanhooleypodcast@gmail.com and follow Spielman and Hooley on Facebook and Instagram or at spielmanandhooley.com

Today:

Reports are everywhere that Luke Fickell interviewed with Michigan State and is about to take the Spartans head coaching job.

Is this a good move for Luke? What is the downside, if any, to him taking over for Mark Dantonio?

How will this effect Luke's legacy at Cincinnati, where he's won 11 games each of the past two seasons.

Is Marcus Freeman likely to be named the Bearcats' next head coach?

Evan Prater, Ohio's Mr. Football, signed with Fickell at UC. Is he the Spartans' QB of the future? Does Cincinnati have to let him walk, if he wants to transfer?

What's the ceiling for MSU in a division where Ohio State, Penn State and Michigan exist?

Is this worse news for Jim Harbaugh or James Franklin?

Could Fickell's hiring cost Ohio State Kerry Coombs?

If Ryan Day leaves for NFL in 5-10 years and Fickell is winning at MSU, would OSU try to hire him or would its pride and lack of such moves in Big Ten preclude that from happening?

Basketball Buckeyes showed toughness in win at Michigan. Where did that go at Wisconsin on Sunday?

Hard to win when Kaleb Wesson and Duane Washington struggle.

D.J. Carton's absence will continue to limit what Ohio State can be.

Two home games this week give OSU a chance to get to .500 in the league, or a chance to fall four games under.

Spiels is back from a mini-vacation in Florida, but Morty Sienfeld and his pals at Del Boca Vista tormented him the hotel gym.

Follow us on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=Spielman+and+Hooley

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SpielmanandHooley-105631117491665/

Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/spielmanandhooley/

Subscribe on Apple podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/bn/podcast/spielman-and-hooley/id1477411788

Subscribe on Spreaker: https://www.spreaker.com/show/spielman-and-hooley

For the latest on Ohio State follow: si.com/college/ohiostate