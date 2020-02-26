BuckeyeMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Spielman & Hooley: Ryan Day Gets More Years, More Money

Bruce Hooley

The latest edition of the Spielman and Hooley podcast includes discussion about Ryan Day's contract extension, the NFL Players Association getting a new deal to ratify, Joe Burrow putting his anti-Bengals rumors to rest and the suspension of Tony Grossi for comments about Baker Mayfield.

Subscribe on Apple podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/bn/podcast/spielman-and-hooley/id1477411788

Email the show at spielmanhooleypodcast@gmail.com and follow Spielman and Hooley on Facebook and Instagram or at spielmanandhooley.com

Follow us on Patreon https://www.patreon.com/user?u=24445918

Also, please review our podcast on iTunes. Here is a tutorial if you need it:

http://pleasereviewmypodcast.com/spielman-and-hooley/

Today:

Ohio State extends Ryan Day's contract by three years and hikes his pay well over $6 million.

What is the reason for OSU to do this with four years remaining on Day's original contract?

Will this make any difference in keeping NFL teams away from Day?

Does Day now make more than most NFL coaches?

Speaking of money, there's a lot more of it available to NFL players if they ratify the new Collective Bargaining Agreement the owners have proposed.

Seventeen games will become the norm for 10 years if the deal gets OK'd.

This will give NFL players the biggest piece of the revenue pie of any major sports league.

We remember a "fussbudget" from Spielman's OSU days.

Joe Burrow does damage control on his passive-aggressive treatment of the Bengals in advance of the NFL Scouting Combine.

Should the Bengals take a trade with Carolina if it offered three No. 1 picks for Burrow?

Spiels might be getting to do preseason games with Tua Tagovailoa in Detroit.

Tony Grossi gets suspended from ESPN Cleveland for a comment about Baker Mayfield.

An emailer takes Bruce to task for his Twitter persona.

Spiels foreshadows his address to Ohio legislators.

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SpielmanandHooley-105631117491665/

Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/spielmanandhooley/

Subscribe on Apple podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/bn/podcast/spielman-and-hooley/id1477411788

Subscribe on Spreaker: https://www.spreaker.com/show/spielman-and-hooley

Email the show at spielmanhooleypodcast@gmail.com and follow Spielman and Hooley on Facebook and Instagram or at spielmanandhooley.com

For the latest on Ohio State follow Sports Illustrated Buckeye Maven on Twitter @BuckeyeMaven

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kyle Young's Ankle Injury Puts Ohio State in Personnel Bind

Junior forward's rebounding and hustle plays will be missed at Nebraska

Bruce Hooley

Ohio State Rewards Ryan Day With Bigger, Longer Contract

Coach's deal extended for three more seasons through 2026

Bruce Hooley

Wesson's Bounce-Back Performance Bodes Well for Buckeyes

Junior center atoned for subpar game at Iowa with all-around excellence Sunday

Bruce Hooley

Chase Young Won't Work Out at NFL Scouting Combine

OSU defensive end is likely to go second in April draft to Washington

Bruce Hooley

Spielman & Hooley: OSU rides Muhammad Over Maryland

Kaleb Wesson atones for subpar performance at Iowa in crucial victory

Bruce Hooley

Ohio State's Muhammad Makes Good on Coach's Prediction

Season-high in scoring comes at an opportune time in upset of No. 7 Maryland

Bruce Hooley

Ohio State's Three-Point Success Upsets No. 7 Maryland

Muhammad's five three-pointers end Terrapins' nine-game winning streak

Bruce Hooley

Meet the freshmen: Ohio State DB Lejond Cavazos

Graduation, dismissals, early-entry losses open spots in OSU secondary

Bruce Hooley

Win Over Maryland Would Add Gold Star to OSU's NCAA Resume

Terrapins' have won nine in a row, boast nation's No. 7 ranking

Bruce Hooley

Ohio State Needs Kaleb Wesson to Play at an Elite Level

Buckeyes are tough to beat when junior center plays up to expectations

Bruce Hooley