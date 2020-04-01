Spielman & Hooley: Urban's Five Must-Have Traits

The latest edition of the Spielman and Hooley podcast includes Chris explaining why he is selling some really cool NFL memorabilia to benefit those impacted by COVID-19 quarantines, Adam Schefter's objection to the NFL Draft proceeding on schedule, Urban Meyer's requirements for every recruit, whether Joe Burrow, Jeff Okudah or Chase Young are a bigger NFL risk and why the Bengals would be taking an unnecessary and unwise risk trading the top pick.

Subscribe on Apple podcasts:

Email the show at spielmanhooleypodcast@gmail.com and follow Spielman and Hooley on Facebook and Instagram or at spielmanandhooley.com

Follow us on Patreon.

Also, please review our podcast on iTunes. Here is a tutorial if you need it:

Chris Spielman is selling is some unique mementos from his NFL career to benefit persons impacted financially by COVID-19 cutbacks, so get your nominations for those in need to spielmanhooleypodcast@gmail.com

It's great to have a philosophy. It's greater and more authentic to live it out.

Adam Schefter takes a dim view of the NFL proceeding with draft plans as scheduled, and voices a preference for the league cancelling some things it hasn't cancelled yet.

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson may be coming back for another made-for-TV match play event with Peyton Manning and Tom Brady as partners.

The golf match may also include a celebrity commentator whose expertise in golf is, well, legendary.

Urban Meyer shares his recruiting priorities with Fox Sports.

Where did Urban get those ideas? It might surprise you. Then again, it might not, once you think about it.

Joe Burrow, Chase Young and Jeff Okudah could go first, second and third in the NFL Draft. Those are three Urban Meyer recruits with each of the five qualities he prioritizes.

Which one of the three -- Burrow, Okudah or Young -- is the biggest NFL risk?

An emailer wants to work out with Mr. Spielman and get some tips.

A scary personal story leads to an affirmation of those who sacrifice for others and encouragement to apply your gifts to bless others.

Follow us on Facebook and watch us live at 7 a.m.-ish Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Follow us on Instagram:

Subscribe on Apple podcasts:

Subscribe on Spreaker:

Email the show at spielmanhooleypodcast@gmail.com and follow Spielman and Hooley on Facebook and Instagram or at spielmanandhooley.com

For the latest on Ohio State, follow Sports Illustrated Buckeye Maven on Facebook and @BuckeyeMaven on Twitter.