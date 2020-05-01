Spielman & Hooley: What is Justin Fields Market Value?

The latest edition of the Spielman and Hooley podcast focuses on the latest State of Ohio order mandating May 29 as the latest stay-at-home order, Andy Dalton's release by the Bengals and where he fits best in the NFL, what Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields could fetch as celebrity endorsers if eligible to take such money, how many OSU football players would attract advertising deals and why Mr. Spielman won't wait on NFL players tardy to pre-set interviews.

Subscribe on Apple podcasts:

Email the show at spielmanhooleypodcast@gmail.com and follow Spielman and Hooley on Facebook and Instagram or at spielmanandhooley.com

Follow us on Patreon.

Also, please review our podcast on iTunes. Here is a tutorial if you need it:

The State of Ohio releases another order about when citizens can safely leave home, start shopping and go back to work.

Spiels did a public service announcement for the state awhile back. Would he do another one now? If so, what would be be comfortable saying?

There is one thing it is getting harder and harder to make a case for.

Joey Chestnut has nothing on Mr. Spielman, but only twice a year or so.

HemisphereCoffeeRoasters.com will start your day off right

Iowa is ready to play some football

Remember the name, AUIinfo.com, if you are a small business owner or family looking for help with an issue that most everyonge struggles to figure out.

The Bengals release Andy Dalton

Bruce should have taken the bet Spiels proposed over Dalton's salary

Andy did a lot of great things in Cincinnati, but he also stood up Spiels once.

D.J. Carton and other transfers get some bad news

Name, image and likeness compensation is on the way. What Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields could make.

How Ohio State is unique in the NIL game.

Nominate someone for our weekly cash drawings to benefit those impacted by COVID-19 via email to spielmanhoolepodcast@gmail.com

Remember, you don't have to give cash or money to give to others. You can give encouragement, inspiration, hope, forgiveness, etc., and you can do it via text messaging, email, telephone or conventional mail service.

Follow us on Facebook.

Follow us on Instagram:

Subscribe on Apple podcasts:

Subscribe on Spreaker:

Email the show at spielmanhooleypodcast@gmail.com and follow Spielman and Hooley on Facebook and Instagram or at spielmanandhooley.com.

For the latest on Ohio State follow Sports Illustrated Buckeye Maven on Facebook and @BuckeyeMaven on Twitter.