Spielman & Hooley: What makes Coombs, Johnson Tick?

The latest edition of the Spielman and Hooley podcast focuses on NFL and college plans to have football in the fall, Andy Dalton's signing in Dallas, Cam Newton's future, Aaron Rodgers' drama in Green Bay and what makes Kerry Coombs and Larry Johnson tick as Ohio State assistants.

Subscribe on Apple podcasts:

Email the show at spielmanhooleypodcast@gmail.com and follow Spielman and Hooley on Facebook and Instagram or at spielmanandhooley.com

Follow us on Patreon.

Also, please review our podcast on iTunes. Here is a tutorial if you need it:

A medical explanation of why the CDC numbers on COVID-19 deaths in Ohio are dramatically under the numbers cited by state officials.

Mother's Day is Sunday, which births an interesting question about where you can buy flowers and why you can't buy them at a flower shop.

Andy Dalton signs a one-year deal in Dallas.

Are the Cowboys sending Dak Prescott a message?

Dalton's signing with the Cowboys is an old-school revisitation of something Jerry Jones did with another rejected Ohio pro quarterback back when Dallas was winning Super Bowls.

Trust is an essential element between a head coach and a quarterback.

Matt LeFleur and Aaron Rodgers do not appear to have it.

The NFL has a plan to play football on schedule.

The NCAA releases a nine-point plan to get back to playing football. How very NCAA of them.

Kerry Coombs and Larry Johnson have amazing track records of developing elite recruits into NFL first-rounders.

What are the traits Coombs and Johnson possess?

How are the two Ohio State assistants similar, and how are they different?

Nominate someone for our weekly cash drawings to benefit those impacted by COVID-19 via email to spielmanhoolepodcast@gmail.com

Remember, you don't have to give cash or money to give to others. You can give encouragement, inspiration, hope, forgiveness, etc., and you can do it via text messaging, email, telephone or conventional mail service.

Follow us on Facebook.

Follow us on Instagram:

Subscribe on Apple podcasts:

Subscribe on Spreaker:

Email the show at spielmanhooleypodcast@gmail.com and follow Spielman and Hooley on Facebook and Instagram or at spielmanandhooley.com.

For the latest on Ohio State follow Sports Illustrated Buckeye Maven on Facebook and @BuckeyeMaven on Twitter.