Spielman & Hooley: What makes Coombs, Johnson Tick?

Bruce Hooley

The latest edition of the Spielman and Hooley podcast focuses on NFL and college plans to have football in the fall, Andy Dalton's signing in Dallas, Cam Newton's future, Aaron Rodgers' drama in Green Bay and what makes Kerry Coombs and Larry Johnson tick as Ohio State assistants.

A medical explanation of why the CDC numbers on COVID-19 deaths in Ohio are dramatically under the numbers cited by state officials.

Mother's Day is Sunday, which births an interesting question about where you can buy flowers and why you can't buy them at a flower shop.

Andy Dalton signs a one-year deal in Dallas.

Are the Cowboys sending Dak Prescott a message?

Dalton's signing with the Cowboys is an old-school revisitation of something Jerry Jones did with another rejected Ohio pro quarterback back when Dallas was winning Super Bowls.

Trust is an essential element between a head coach and a quarterback.

Matt LeFleur and Aaron Rodgers do not appear to have it.

The NFL has a plan to play football on schedule.

The NCAA releases a nine-point plan to get back to playing football. How very NCAA of them.

Kerry Coombs and Larry Johnson have amazing track records of developing elite recruits into NFL first-rounders.

What are the traits Coombs and Johnson possess?

How are the two Ohio State assistants similar, and how are they different?

Remember, you don't have to give cash or money to give to others. You can give encouragement, inspiration, hope, forgiveness, etc., and you can do it via text messaging, email, telephone or conventional mail service.

