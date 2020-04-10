Spielman & Hooley: Wisconsin Declines Spring Extension

The latest edition of the Spielman and Hooley podcast includes discussion about the no-win situation state officials are in establishing COVID-19 precautions, OSU President Michael Drake's interview about the impact of safety measures on the start of the college football season, the final auction price of Chris' Detroit Lions' throwback uniform, whether fans would attend the Ohio Stat-Bowling Green game if current circumstances prevail and a ridiculous criticism of Tom Brady.

It's Good Friday and we draw the names of four winners of $250 each in our COVID-19 relief giveaway, funded by Mr. Spielman's memorabilia auctions.

The fourth item -- a Detroit Lions throwback uniform and 1994 Pro Bowl watch -- sold on Ebay Thursday night and brings the grand total for four items auctioned so far to $24,000. That's more than halfway to Chris' goal of $40,000.

The next item could be Spiels' 1987 Cotton Bowl uniform, helmet and red football cleats, which he wore while returning an interception of Kevin Murray for a touchdown in OSU's victory over Texas A & M. Spiels was awarded game MVP honors in that first-ever appearance by a Big Ten team in the Cotton Bowl.

Many people don't want to ask questions about the wisdom of closing the entire state for COVID-19 precautions. Would that attitude prevail into the summer? Into the fall?

OSU President Michael Drake, in an interview with WOSU radio, says there will be some impact on the college football season from the coronavirus.

Drake's options range from cancellation of the season to having the season with limited fan exposure.

Chris and Bruce have decidedly different opinions on how full Ohio Stadium would be if current conditions persist, but there is no state prohibition against attending the OSU-Bowling Green game scheduled for Sept. 5.

Wisconsin declines the option to welcome spring sports athletes back for an additional year of eligibility in 2021.

Badgers athletic director Barry Alvarez says the NCAA overreacted by granting the waiver opportunity to spring athletes and that the option causes many problems.

Tom Brady's interview on Howard Stern lands him in the crosshairs of anonymous criticism.

The challenges of raising a daughter growing into a different phase of life intersects with the message of Good Friday.

Nominate someone for our weekly cash drawings to benefit those impacted by COVID-19

Remember, you don't have to give cash or money to give to others. You can give encouragement, inspiration, hope, forgiveness, etc., and you can do it via text messaging, email, telephone or conventional mail service.

