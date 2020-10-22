SI.com
Top Nebraska Players to Watch on Saturday

Adam Prescott

Here is a quick glance at the most important Nebraska players to keep an eye on come Saturday afternoon:

Adrian Martinez (Junior, QB)

Adrian-Martinez-Nebraska

A 2018 All-Big Ten selection, he accounted for over 2,500 offensive yards last year and 17 touchdowns. He started 10 of 12 contests, missing the other two because of injury, and his 258.2 average for total offense ranked third in the league. Martinez, who ran 15 times for 81 yards against OSU last season, held off redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey for the starting gig this preseason but that situation could be fluid.

Dedrick Mills (Senior, RB)

Dedrick-Mills-Nebraska

A 2019 All-Big Ten performer, he scampered for 745 yards and 10 touchdowns as a junior… which included a pair of 100-yard games. The former Gator Bowl MVP averaged 5.2 yards per attempt last go-around.

Brenden Jaimes (Senior, LT)

Brenden-Jaimes-Nebraska

The 6-foot-6, 300-pound tackle is a returning 2x All-Big Ten selection and was Nebraska’s Offensive MVP last season. His efforts helped the Huskers rank third in the league for rushing last fall and fifth in total offense. Also holds program record for most starts by a true freshman offensive lineman (9).

Wan’Dale Robinson (Sophomore, WR)

Wandale-Robinson-Nebraska

The speedy 5-foot-10 hybrid option was second on the team in receiving (40 catches, 453 yards, 2 TD’s) as a freshman while also ranking third on the team in rushing (88 carries, 340 yards, 3 TD’s). He earned All-Big Ten honors and was a Freshman All-American.

Matt Farniok (Senior, RT)

Matt-Farniok-Nebraska

Another 6-foot-6, 300-plus pound monster up front that is a returning team captain and started every game at right tackle last season.

BONUS:

Jack Stoll (Senior, TE)

Jack-Stoll-Nebraska

An experienced senior, he’s been on the John Mackey Award Watch List three times and has started 24-straight games. Last fall, he compiled 25 catches for 234 yards and one score while also contributing nicely in the blocking game.

DEFENSE:

Will Honas (Senior, LB)

Will-Honas-Nebraska

The veteran played in every game last season and ranked second on the club with 73 tackles (including a team-best 43 solo). Six of those stops came for a loss.

Collin Miller (Senior, LB)

Collin-Miller-Nebraska

Another upperclassman, he was Nebraska’s 2019 Linebacker of the Year after 67 tackles, four passes defended, two forced fumbles and one recovery.

Marquel Dismuke (Senior, FS)

Marquel-Dismuke-Nebraska

The Californian started every game last year en route to 67 tackles, the most of any Husker secondary member, to tie Miller for third on the entire team. He helped beat Illinois by breaking up consecutive passes on third and fourth down late.

JoJo Domann (Senior, OLB)

JoJo-Domann-Nebraska

He made the full-time switch from safety to outside backer as a junior, following three years in the secondary. He ranked fifth on the team in tackling (52) to accompany six passes defended, 2.5 sacks and a pair of forced fumbles.

Damion Daniels (Junior, DT)

Damion-Daniels-Nebraska

His older brother, Darrion, was an All-Big Ten selection last year and now the younger sibling looks to slide in at the same interior spot up front. The 6-foot-3, 335-pounder has played in every game since arrival to campus.

BONUS:

Deontai Williams (Senior, SS)

Deontai-Williams-Nebraska

He played in every game as a sophomore and started the opener last year against South Alabama, but endured a season-ending injury in the first half. It will be interesting to see how he bounces back.

