SI.com
BuckeyesNow
HomeFootballBasketballNewsBaseballRecruiting
Search

Urban Meyer Reveals He Had CoVID-19

Brendan Gulick

Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer, who has appeared on television commercials across the state with his predecessor Jim Tressel warning Ohioans of the severity of CoVID-19, recently revealed he had contracted the virus.

Meyer is currently an analyst for FOX College Football. He and the rest of the broadcast crew were not on the air last weekend because of CoVID-19 protocol. FOX didn't confirm if any crew members had tested positive for the virus, but Meyer recently spoke with Dom Tiberi from WBNS in Columbus and told him he had the virus.

“It’s the real deal,” Meyer said of COVID-19. “I’ve dealt with it. My daughter dealt with it. It’s just something we have to be aware of.

“I just recently got over it. I was relatively symptom free. I tested positive and we didn’t do the Big Noon Kickoff last week. The good thing is none of my partners had it and we’re going to be back at it this weekend.”

Meyer has been vocal about the Big Ten's policy of holding out student-athletes that tested positive for 21 days. He said back in October how much that policy bothered him and his opinion may have been vindicated recently. Recent studies have show that myocardial diagnoses appear to be less common among CoVID-19 patients than many doctors originally thought. 

"It really bothers me, to be honest with you," Meyer said on Big Noon Kickoff. "Competitive disadvantage. That's wrong. Trevor Lawrence, we all know he's going to play next week. If he's asymptomatic, it's the right thing to do. When you start saying 21 days -- and when you say the Big Ten, the Big Ten came out and said, 'We would not revisit playing this fall.' They're playing this fall. Why don't you go back? Science, everything changes. If this is about myocarditis, if it's about that, revisit it and say what's right for the player. Their (Wisconsin) season's over. Twenty-one days without your quarterback? That's a competitive disadvantage. Now once again, if it's for the health and safety of the player, a whole different animal."

-----

You may also like:

How Saturday's Cancellation Impacts Ohio State's Championship Hopes

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Wichita State Targeting Former Buckeye Coach Thad Matta

Matta hasn't coached since he was on the Ohio State sideline in 2017, but he is reportedly the top target for Wichita State.

Brendan Gulick

How Saturday's Cancellation Impacts Ohio State's Championship Aspirations

Saturday's canceled game between Ohio State and Maryland shouldn't hurt the Buckeyes' chances of winning a national title.

Brendan Gulick

Ohio State Football Game vs. Maryland Canceled

The Buckeyes game against Maryland will not be rescheduled as the Terrapins deal with a CoVID-19 outbreak within their team.

Brendan Gulick

Chris Holtmann Had False Positive CoVID-19 Test

The Buckeyes are two weeks away from starting the 2020-2021 season and had a CoVID-19 scare from Coach Holtmann, but the confirmation test came back negative.

Brendan Gulick

Ohio State has the Best Passing Attack in College Football

Justin Fields leads a Buckeye offense that has been unstoppable through three games. They are the most efficient passing team in the country.

Brendan Gulick

Five Takeaways from Ryan Day's Press Conference

Ryan Day shared his thoughts on how deep their playbook is for any given game, how he handles recruiting a quarterback and the lack of second string reps this year.

Brendan Gulick

Ryan Day Reviews Rutgers, Looks Ahead to Maryland

Ryan Day joined Buckeye Roundtable on 97.1 The Fan on Monday night to wrap up last week's win against Rutgers and begin looking forward to Maryland.

Brendan Gulick

Ohio State vs. Maryland Game Preview

Ohio State Football travels to Maryland for the first time since their 2018 overtime scare. Here is some information you need for this weekend's matchup.

Brendan Gulick

Key Takeaways from Ohio State vs. Rutgers

Here are a few things that caught my attention in Saturday's Ohio State win.

Brendan Gulick

Ohio State Holds No. 3 Amidst AP Poll Shakeup

The Buckeyes are the only team in the top 13 spots that didn't change from last week's poll.

Brendan Gulick