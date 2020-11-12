Urban Meyer Reveals He Had CoVID-19

Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer, who has appeared on television commercials across the state with his predecessor Jim Tressel warning Ohioans of the severity of CoVID-19, recently revealed he had contracted the virus.

Meyer is currently an analyst for FOX College Football. He and the rest of the broadcast crew were not on the air last weekend because of CoVID-19 protocol. FOX didn't confirm if any crew members had tested positive for the virus, but Meyer recently spoke with Dom Tiberi from WBNS in Columbus and told him he had the virus.

“It’s the real deal,” Meyer said of COVID-19. “I’ve dealt with it. My daughter dealt with it. It’s just something we have to be aware of.

“I just recently got over it. I was relatively symptom free. I tested positive and we didn’t do the Big Noon Kickoff last week. The good thing is none of my partners had it and we’re going to be back at it this weekend.”

Meyer has been vocal about the Big Ten's policy of holding out student-athletes that tested positive for 21 days. He said back in October how much that policy bothered him and his opinion may have been vindicated recently. Recent studies have show that myocardial diagnoses appear to be less common among CoVID-19 patients than many doctors originally thought.

"It really bothers me, to be honest with you," Meyer said on Big Noon Kickoff. "Competitive disadvantage. That's wrong. Trevor Lawrence, we all know he's going to play next week. If he's asymptomatic, it's the right thing to do. When you start saying 21 days -- and when you say the Big Ten, the Big Ten came out and said, 'We would not revisit playing this fall.' They're playing this fall. Why don't you go back? Science, everything changes. If this is about myocarditis, if it's about that, revisit it and say what's right for the player. Their (Wisconsin) season's over. Twenty-one days without your quarterback? That's a competitive disadvantage. Now once again, if it's for the health and safety of the player, a whole different animal."

