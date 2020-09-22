SI.com
Urban Meyer Never Felt Bad Running Up Score on Michigan

Brendan Gulick

Urban Meyer isn't sorry and he isn't going to pretend to be sorry about pounding Michigan for seven consecutive seasons.

Meyer was a guest on the Dan Patrick Show on Tuesday afternoon when Patrick asked him if he ever felt bad running up the score on Michigan, knowing full well that his response was going to garner some attention.

"This is going to create a lot of headlines, but no," Meyer said. "Our players work for that game every day of the year. If you get a chance to play, I'm not going to tell them to slow down."

Of course, Meyer is famous for having gone a perfect 7-0 against Michigan (he even opened his own bar and restaurant in the Columbus area called Urban Meyer's Pint House 7-0). Four of the seven victories were double-digit wins, including a 42-13 in Jim Harbaugh's debut coaching in the series and a 62-39 smack down in Meyer's final time coaching in The Game.

It's hard to blame him for feeling that way. Beating TTUN every year is more important than anything in the Ohio State program, and to some fans, even more important than winning a national championship. Thankfully for the Buckeyes, they've had a good run lately, losing just once to Michigan since 2004.

Considering the reported beef that Jim Harbaugh and Ryan Day had earlier this summer on a coaches conference call (video above), it would seem Day won't feel bad about it either.

I think it would look worse if he said he did feel bad. It's the biggest game in college football every year. If the Michigan Wolverines don't come ready to play, it is to no fault but their own.

