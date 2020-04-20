Video Captures 20 Years of Iconic Ohio State Moments

The finish line looms for Ohioans weary of social distancing and quarantined days spent at home amid COVID-19 fears, so Ohio State's official football Twitter account is doing what it can to get them through.

Over the weekend, OSU's social media team released a three-minute, 32-second video that cleverly incorporates the Dr. Suess book, "Oh, the Places You'll Go," with many signature moments from the Buckeyes' football success over the past two decades.

As of Monday morning, it had been viewed more than 450,000 times on Twitter..

Voice-over artist Derrick Moore narrates the video, along with clips from college foorball voices like Keith Jackson, Brent Musburger and Gus Johson.

The video includes footage of youngsters, senior citizens, Ohio State fans and landscapes in and around Columbus interspersed with scenes of Ohio Stadium, OSU quarterback Justin Fields, the Oval and Mirror Lake.

It ends with the hashtages, #InthistogetherOhio and #TogetherasBuckeyes.

In between are a host of plays that form the foundation for many memorable Ohio State wins since the 2002 national championship season.

Watch the video and you will see:

Michael Thomas' touchdown catch on an end-around, wide-receiver pass shortly before halftime in the College Football Playoff against Alabama.

J.T. Barrett's game-winning TD pass to Marcus Baugh against Penn State in 2017.

Joey Bosa's game-ending sack of Christian Hackenberg at Penn State in 2014.

Zach Boren's sack of Michigan quarterback Devin Gardner in Ohio Stadium in 2012.

Braxton Miller's turbo-spin move TD at Virginia Tech in 2015.

Troy Smith's fake to Beanie Wells and over-the-top TD to Ted Ginn Jr. in the Game of the Century against Michigan in 2006.

Miller's game-ending, game-winning touchdown heave to Devin Smith against Wisconsin in 2012.

Anthony Gonzalez's leaping catch to set up Ohio State's winning touchdown at Michigan in 2005.

Ezekiel Elliott's clinching touchdown sprint against Alabama in the College Football Playoff.

Tyvis Powell's interception of Gardner's attempted two-point pass that would have tied the score late at Michigan in 2013.

Curtis Samuel's overtime TD run that finished the win over Michigan in Columbus in 2017.

Craig Krenzel's "Holy Buckeye" touchdown pass on fourth down at Purdue in 2002.

Cie Grant's pressure of Ken Dorsey on the final play of the 2002 national championship game against Miami.

Leave a comment below on what iconic OSU play you didn't see in the social media video released this past weekend.

