Wisconsin Stuns Ohio State With 21-7 Halftime Lead

BruceHooley

Wisconsin apparently learned a lot from its 31-point loss to Ohio State in late October.

The Badgers' offense, inept in a 38-7 defeat at Ohio State six weeks ago, did almost everything it wanted in a shocking first half of the Big Ten championship game Saturday night in Indianapolis.

Using two touchdown runs from quarterback Jack Coan and another from Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin moved to a 21-7 hafltime lead.

Taylor, who did not have 100 yards rushing in two career games against OSU, bolted 44 yards for the game's first score and triggered his team's 75-yard, four-play drive in just 32 seconds right before the break with a 45-yard run to start the march.

Coan hit Quintez Cephus for 24 yards to the 1-yard line and Coan powered in from there to negate an OSU touchdown less than one minute earlier.

The Buckeyes wasted a chance to cut into a 14-0 Wisconsin edge when quarterback Justin Fields fumbled inside the 5-yard line midway through the second quarter.

That turnover came at the end of a possession sustained by a daring fake punt from deep inside Ohio State territory.

Fields went 7-of-14 for 127 yards in the first half.

Coan passed for 100 yards, hitting 6-of-13, but Taylor supplied the biggeset boost to Wisconsin with 135 rushing yards on 13 carries.

For the latest on Ohio State follow Sports Illustrated Buckeye Maven on Facebook and @BuckeyeMaven on Twitter.

