SI.com
BuckeyesNow
HomeFootballBasketballNewsBaseballRecruiting
Search

Chase Young, J.K. Dobbins Nominated for NFL Rookie of the Week

Kyle Kelly

It’s only been one week of NFL football, but several former Ohio State players got their seasons off to a great start. In fact, two former Buckeye rookies balled out last Sunday and are now up for NFL Rookie of the Week honors.

The Washington Football Team pass-rusher Chase Young (No. 2 overall pick) and Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (No. 55 overall pick) are two of the five nominees for the week one award.

It is no surprise that Young is already making an impact in Washington. Last season, Young’s 16.5 sacks not only led all of college football, but also broke an OSU school record. Last week in a win against the Eagles, Young had 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble and four total tackles. Washington registered eight sacks as a team.

As a result of his performance, Young was tabbed by Pro Football Focus as the highest-graded rookie in Week 1. Next week, Young will play a red-hot Cardinals offense on the road.

In Dobbins’ NFL debut, he scored two rushing touchdowns on just seven carries against the Cleveland Browns. Coming out of Ohio State, Dobbins set the all-time single season rushing record with 2,003 yards. The Ravens play former Buckeye Bradley Roby and the Houston Texans this Sunday.

Dobbins and Young accompany former Florida cornerback C.J. Henderson (No. 9 overall poick) of the Jaguars and two former LSU Tigers; Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen (No. 28) and Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (No. 32 overall pick).

You can vote for Young or Dobbins by going to this link. 

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for continued coverage!

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

OHIO STATE VIRTUAL GAME DAY: Buckeyes Host Rutgers for Home Opener

Ohio State opens its virtual home portion of the schedule with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium in Columbus for week two of the BuckeyesNow simulated season.

Brendan Gulick

by

Eddie Marotta

Ben Christman Enjoying Senior Season, Focused on Leaving Solid Foundation at Revere

Offensive lineman remains thankful and hopes to leave the program in a better spot than when he entered.

Adam Prescott

by

Buckeyefan1049

Shaun Wade Says He Could Reconsider Coming Back if Big Ten Returns

Wade hasn't signed with an agent yet and could consider opting back in if the Big Ten votes to reinstate the season. Read more.

Kyle Kelly

Nebraska President Caught on Hot Mic

University of Nebraska President Ted Carter was caught on a hot mic this morning in Lincoln saying, "we're getting ready to announce the Huskers and Big Ten football tonight."

Brendan Gulick

Yahoo! Sports' Pete Thamel is Optimistic for Big Ten Football

Thamel says there remains hope in the conference for a fall football season, but they delay in announcing it is likely to make sure everything is buttoned up. Read more to see what he told Big Ten Network.

Brendan Gulick

Best In America: Looking at the Future Secondary of Ohio State

Who will carry on the rich tradition of elite Buckeye defensive backs? Check out plenty of candidates here.

Adam Prescott

Shaun Wade Opts Out of the 2020 Season

Ohio State's top returning cornerback Shaun Wade has chosen to forgo the upcoming season and focus on the NFL Draft. Read more about his decision and its impact on the team.

Brendan Gulick

by

AutoCoachO

Buckeye Breakfast: Michael Thomas Ankle Injury, Cam Heyward Gets INT

New Orleans star wide receiver Michael Thomas suffered an ankle injury on Sunday, while Cameron Heyward picked off his first career pass. Read more about these former Ohio State Buckeyes.

Brendan Gulick

Assessing the Impact of Shaun Wade's Opt Out Decision

What does Ohio State's best defensive player opting out of the season do to a team that is hoping to compete for a national title?

Brendan Gulick

by

Rayfgogators

"Battle 4 Atlantis" Becomes "Battle 4 South Dakota"

One of college basketball's premiere national tournaments is moving from the Bahamas to the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, SD because of the pandemic. Read more.

Brendan Gulick