Chase Young, J.K. Dobbins Nominated for NFL Rookie of the Week

It’s only been one week of NFL football, but several former Ohio State players got their seasons off to a great start. In fact, two former Buckeye rookies balled out last Sunday and are now up for NFL Rookie of the Week honors.

The Washington Football Team pass-rusher Chase Young (No. 2 overall pick) and Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (No. 55 overall pick) are two of the five nominees for the week one award.

It is no surprise that Young is already making an impact in Washington. Last season, Young’s 16.5 sacks not only led all of college football, but also broke an OSU school record. Last week in a win against the Eagles, Young had 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble and four total tackles. Washington registered eight sacks as a team.

As a result of his performance, Young was tabbed by Pro Football Focus as the highest-graded rookie in Week 1. Next week, Young will play a red-hot Cardinals offense on the road.

In Dobbins’ NFL debut, he scored two rushing touchdowns on just seven carries against the Cleveland Browns. Coming out of Ohio State, Dobbins set the all-time single season rushing record with 2,003 yards. The Ravens play former Buckeye Bradley Roby and the Houston Texans this Sunday.

Dobbins and Young accompany former Florida cornerback C.J. Henderson (No. 9 overall poick) of the Jaguars and two former LSU Tigers; Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen (No. 28) and Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (No. 32 overall pick).

You can vote for Young or Dobbins by going to this link.

