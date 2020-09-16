Social Media Reaction to Big Ten Announcement

Football. Is. Back.

This morning, the Big Ten officially announced that football will commence this fall on the weekend of Oct. 23/24. We know you’re ecstatic for the Buckeyes to play this season, but no one is more excited about the opportunity to play than the players.

Here's a look at the social media reaction to the Big Ten bringing football back. There’s no other way to start than with OSU’s Heisman finalist quarterback.

Fields surely has to at least receive some credit for the conference deciding to play this fall. He initiated the movement with the #WeWantToPlay petition has received more than 300,000 signatures.

Fields quote tweeted the Ohio State football team’s twitter announcement.

Ohio State president Kristina M. Johnson, who was apart of the unanimous decision to bring football back, expressed her excitement for the program to play.

The Ohio State coaches also gave their thoughts.

Kerry Coombs is Ohio State’s defensive coordinator and secondary coach.

Brian Hartline is Ohio State’s wide receivers coach.

Some of the best tweets came from the players. Including Dominic DiMaccio, Drue Chrisman, Justin Hilliard, Teradja Mitchell, Chris Olave, Noah Potter, Josh Proctor, Jeremy Rucker and Tyreke Smith.

The national media had some fun with the Big Ten’s return too.

Other schools around the Big Ten showed their excitement on social media. Including the Iowa Hawkeyes, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Penn State Nittany Lions and Wisconsin Badgers.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine offered his congratulations to the Buckeyes and the Big Ten.

We will end on the President of The United States, who previously spoke to Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren about finding a way for the Big Ten to return. This is what President Trump tweeted this morning.

