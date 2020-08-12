The recent cancellation of football seasons this fall by the Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences is obviously impacting the college scene greatly, but it now also undoubtedly throws a wrench into dynamics of the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft.

Even if schools figure out a way to somehow play a spring season, it’s universally accepted that most (if not all) of the top professional prospects won’t suit up. There would be no reason to risk injury and/or try to overlap schedules with millions of dollars at stake.

This will certainly make the jobs of NFL scouts, general managers and coaching personnel that much tougher as it relates to evaluating talent.

“You now have to go back 15 months to a competitive game that you can evaluate,” said NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay on ESPN’s Get Up! Wednesday morning, while assessing his first 2021 mock draft. “As an evaluator, you want to see these quarterbacks (more than any other position) get more development and game experience. This aspect will scare every general manager in the NFL.”

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has obviously been a leading prospect for some time and may have gone No. 1 overall had he been able to come out last year. But a QB like Justin Fields, although an incredible college player and Heisman Trophy candidate, is still technically just a one-year starter and someone that scouts would prefer to see more of.

McShay’s initial 2021 NFL Draft Big Board released back in late May, featuring the “Way-Too-Early” Top 32 Prospect Rankings, features 13 combined players from either the Big Ten or Pac-12. See them below:

3 – Penei Sewell (OT, Oregon)

4 – Justin Fields (QB, Ohio State)

6 – Micah Parsons (LB, Penn State)

9 – Shaun Wade (CB, Ohio State)

14 – Jevon Holland (S, Oregon)

18 – Elijah Molden (DB, Washington)

19 – Rashod Bateman (WR, Minnesota)

20 – Jalen Mayfield (OL, Michigan)

23 – Chris Olave (WR, Ohio State)

25 – Pat Freiermuth (TE, Penn State)

26 – Jay Tufele (DL, USC)

29 – Paulson Adebo (CB, Stanford)

32 – Rondale Moore (WR, Purdue)

“The best way to get better is to play,” added Matt Hasselbeck during the Get Up! segment. “You look at the top picks from the last three drafts (Joe Burrow, Kyle Murray, Baker Mayfield) and I don’t believe any of those plyers would have ended up there without their final collegiate season. I don’t think it will really affect the top-60 prospects right now because scouts will just have to go off their list. It’s the guys that can really help themselves who are being hurt right now.”

McShay noted that he had a fifth-round grade on LSU’s Joe Burrow prior to last college football season, and a third-round grade on Baker Mayfield before his culminating campaign. That duo elevated themselves by roughly $20-30 million guaranteed with standout Heisman seasons.

“There are certainly going to be multiple prospects losing out on some kind of opportunity to increase their stock,” McShay added.”

Regardless of what happens with other power conferences (SEC, ACC, Big 12) deciding to play, the scouting challenges surrounding the next NFL Draft are already in motion.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!