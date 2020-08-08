BuckeyesNow
Report: Big Ten Presidents Meeting to Discuss Fall Sports Future, No Padded Football Practices

Brendan Gulick

College football season is not lost, but it's losing some momentum.

According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports is reporting that the Big Ten presidents are meeting today and that there is some discussion around wanting to cancel the football season. Thamel says it's unknown if there's enough support to make that happen today.

Meanwhile, the Big Ten announced that it will not progress to padded football practices, which is typically known as "Day 3" of the acclimatization practice period. Teams will still be allowed to practice in helmets as they have been since starting training camp, but players will not yet be allowed to put the rest of their pads on. The league wants further evaluation before it progresses to full-contact practices.

This isn't the only unfriendly news in college football on Saturday morning. The Mid-American Conference officially canceled its football season after the league's university presidents met virtually on Saturday morning and decided to pursue playing in the spring. The league had just five "buy games" remaining on it's schedule and the financial implications of trying to play this fall no longer made sense. Ohio State was scheduled to play two MAC schools, Bowling Green and Buffalo.

The MAC is the first FBS conference to cancel football this fall and their is growing concern they won't be the last. There is growing speculation that the Big Ten and Pac-12 are seriously considering not playing sports this fall.

