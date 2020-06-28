BuckeyesNow
Publisher Brendan Gulick Highlighted in SI National Sports Broadcaster Piece

Adam Prescott

Current BuckeyesNow managing publisher and beat reporter Brendan Gulick was recently highlighted in Ross Dellenger’s weekend feature, which takes a closer look at the unfortunate impact that this COVID-19 pandemic shutdown has had on members of the sports broadcasting profession.

Dellenger’s full piece from this past Friday can be read HERE.

The livelihoods for many broadcasters are dependent on playing games and, due to the global health crisis, the last few months have become trying times amid unknown futures.

This has certainly been the case for Gulick, who has served as play-by-play voice for nearly 20 NCAA Championships, Ohio State on the Big Ten Network and multiple other outlets that routinely provide freelance work. He typically handles a large annual workload but lost roughly 40 percent of his income with the shutdown.

Based in Cleveland, Gulick missed out on 18 Ohio State spring events, at least seven Division III contests and several more NCAA Olympic sport championship events he calls for NCAA.com. On March 12, he had already loaded up his car for an eight-hour drive to North Carolina for the Division III Indoor Track and Field Championships before receiving the disappointing call. He never pulled out of the driveway.

“My world came to a screeching halt,” Gulick told Dellenger.

Gulick was officially hired in early June to take over the role at BuckeyesNow on Sports Illustrated, helping cover all facets of Ohio State Athletics. His good friend and classmate from St. Ignatius High School, Mike Watts, is also profiled at the very beginning of Dellenger's article.

Gulick, 29, attended John Carroll University and became engaged over the weekend to his long-time girlfriend, Alex.

