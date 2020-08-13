Buckeye Breakfast: Kirk Herbstreit Earns an Emmy Award

Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation! Each morning, we get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding the Ohio State Buckeyes and the college athletics world. Here are your headlines for August 13, 2020.

Kirk Herbstreit Earns an Emmy Award

Perhaps the most renowned College Football analyst in the country, former Ohio State quarterback Kirk Herbstreit earned a sports emmy for 'Outstanding Sports Personality - Sports Analyst' on Tuesday. "Herbie" was emotional on a social media post, expressing his thanks for the award.

Herbstreit played for the Buckeyes from 1989-92. He has served as an analyst for ESPN College Football Game Day since 1996.

Coach O says "lets play ball"

LSU head coach Ed Oregeron wants to play football this fall and he used a former Buckeye to prove his point.

Joe Burrow proved himself last year and changed his life in the process. Many players across the country may never get the opportunity. Although at the moment, the SEC is still planning to play this season despite the Big Ten and Pac-12 calling it quits.

The Big 12 has Big Plans

Speaking of other conferences playing football this fall, Big 12 says they will continue to proceed forward, cautiously, toward an on-time start to the season. One day after the Big Ten and Pac-12 canceled their plans for the fall, the Big 12 shares their plans to play next month - including a non-conference game beyond the nine league affairs.

The season will kick-off on September 26. One of the teams in the conference, the Texas Longhorns, are still going strong on the practice field.

We hope you have a great day - and remember ... time and change will surely show, how firm thy friendship OHIO!

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!