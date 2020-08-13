BuckeyesNow
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
News

Buckeye Breakfast: Kirk Herbstreit Earns an Emmy Award

Staff Writer

Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation! Each morning, we get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding the Ohio State Buckeyes and the college athletics world. Here are your headlines for August 13, 2020.

Kirk Herbstreit Earns an Emmy Award

Perhaps the most renowned College Football analyst in the country, former Ohio State quarterback Kirk Herbstreit earned a sports emmy for 'Outstanding Sports Personality - Sports Analyst' on Tuesday. "Herbie" was emotional on a social media post, expressing his thanks for the award.

Herbstreit played for the Buckeyes from 1989-92. He has served as an analyst for ESPN College Football Game Day since 1996.

Coach O says "lets play ball"

LSU head coach Ed Oregeron wants to play football this fall and he used a former Buckeye to prove his point.

Joe Burrow proved himself last year and changed his life in the process. Many players across the country may never get the opportunity. Although at the moment, the SEC is still planning to play this season despite the Big Ten and Pac-12 calling it quits.

The Big 12 has Big Plans

Speaking of other conferences playing football this fall, Big 12 says they will continue to proceed forward, cautiously, toward an on-time start to the season. One day after the Big Ten and Pac-12 canceled their plans for the fall, the Big 12 shares their plans to play next month - including a non-conference game beyond the nine league affairs.

The season will kick-off on September 26. One of the teams in the conference, the Texas Longhorns, are still going strong on the practice field.

We hope you have a great day - and remember ... time and change will surely show, how firm thy friendship OHIO!

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ohio State Communicating with Recruits, Could Present Unique 2-for-1 Season in 2021 Calendar

Dead period likely to remain intact, but early enrollees might have opportunity to play two seasons in one year.

Adam Prescott

Buckeye Breakfast: Watch Ryan Day's Message to his Team

Coach Day delivered perhaps the toughest speech of his career yesterday. Plus, the Buckeyes won't look to play outside the Big Ten. And the Big 12 maintains its current plans of playing football this fall.

Brendan Gulick

by

Lynda1212

Ryan Day on Spring Football: "I Think 8 or 9 Games Could Work"

Day told the media that he thinks an abbreviated spring football season is viable, but the Buckeyes are looking at all options. Check out what he thinks could be the best option.

Brendan Gulick

LIVE BLOG: Ryan Day Addresses Media After Season Postponed

Day speaks to the challenges that the Buckeyes face as they try to navigate uncharted waters. Follow along here with some of the highlights he says.

Brendan Gulick

NFL Draft Impact: Todd McShay Discusses Top 2021 Prospects from Big Ten and Pac-12

A combined 13 prospects from the two leagues are atop his initial 2021 Big Board as potential first-round selections.

Adam Prescott

Spring College Football Season Could be a Logistical Nightmare

Could schools actually pull off a spring season? Possibly, but not without these extremely challenging complications.

Jake Hromada

by

BillEnright

Ohio State Basketball Continues Targeting Shawn Phillips Jr.

Rising junior recently transferred from Belmont HS to Ypsi Prep in Michigan

Tyler Stephen

by

Massimino31

Buckeye Breakfast: Captain Cooper Wants a College Football Season

OSU Captain Jonathon Cooper talks about why sacrificing for his teammates is actually easy for him. Watch his passionate speech here.

Staff Writer

by

Joey44Monty

Commit Mike Hall, Target Tywone Malone Named SIAA Top 10 Interior Defensive Linemen

Future Buckeye and prized uncommitted recruit both earn recognition on first SIAA defensive list.

Adam Prescott

by

Edwin Weathersby II

Ohio State Players React to Season Postponement on Twitter

Members of the OSU football team took to Twitter to voice their emotion on the Big Ten's fall sports postponement announcement

Jake Hromada