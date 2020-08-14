Buckeye Breakfast: NCAA Cancels Fall Championships

Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation! Each morning, we get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding the Ohio State Buckeyes and the college athletics world. Here are your headlines for August 14, 2020.

No Fall Championships for the NCAA, Football Excluded

Which conference is next? That seems to be the question looming across college athletics as the cancellation or postponement of college sports piles up. Regardless of what happens with the football season, NCAA President Mark Emmert says there cannot be NCAA championships this Fall.

Even though there will be no teams from other sports hoisting a national championship trophy, football is off the hook...for now.

Swinney takes a swing on the College Football Playoff Championship’s value

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney doesn’t think fewer teams playing football season diminishes the value of bringing home the College Football Playoff trophy. And of course, Ohio State is included in that conversation.

Clemson and Ohio State have met twice in the Playoff. The Tigers, of course, have won both those contests. Swinney and the Tigers are still on board to take a crack on the National Championship as the ACC plans to play. Ohio State will have to potentially wait until next year to have their redemption on Clemson.

The NCAA may take a poke at the Bubble

We’ve seen the NBA and NHL be successful in playing in a bubble. Could the NCAA be next?

Last season, college basketball fans were left without the excitement of March Madness. NCAA President Mark Emmert is exploring going with a bubble format to make sure College Basketball will have tournament time.

Luckily for the NCAA, the NBA and NFL have set the groundwork. Let's see if they come up with a plan that works for this basketball season.

