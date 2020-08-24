Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation! Each morning, we get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding Ohio State and the world of college athletics. Here are your headlines for August 24, 2020.

Ohio State Cardiologist Studying Effects of Myocarditis in Athletes

The coronavirus has affected many different people in many different ways. But for collegiate athletes, the effects of myocarditis are particularly concerning.

Dr. Curt Daniels, The Ohio State University's director of sports cardiology, has been working hard on a three-month study supporting an “alarmingly high rate of myocarditis — heart inflammation that can lead to cardiac arrest with exertion — among college athletes who have recovered from the coronavirus.”

You can read the full story the New York Times published here. Daniels' study is awaiting a peer review, but it has not been given much attention until now.

The Buckeyes Have Played Through a Global Pandemic Before

Support continues to grow among college athletes and their parents to play football this fall. Despite the petitions and protests, the Big Ten has held firm on its stance to postpone fall sports.

Believe it or not, Ohio State isn’t foreign to playing during global pandemics. The Buckeyes actually did it during the Spanish flu pandemic in 1918.

Although the Buckeyes "defeated" the last pandemic, unless the Big Ten changes their mind, they will lose this one.

Don’t Plan to Party

Even off the field, Ohio State isn’t messing around. Melissa S. Shivers, the Vice President for Student Life, said there could be consequences for students that don’t follow social distancing guidelines.

As the Columbus Dispatch reports, OSU has “forbidden gatherings or events with more than 10 in-person participants.”

