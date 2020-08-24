SI.com
BuckeyesNow
HomeFootballBasketballNewsBaseballRecruiting
Search

Buckeye Breakfast: Ohio State Cardiologist Studying Effects of Myocarditis in Athletes

Kyle Kelly

Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation! Each morning, we get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding Ohio State and the world of college athletics. Here are your headlines for August 24, 2020.

Ohio State Cardiologist Studying Effects of Myocarditis in Athletes

The coronavirus has affected many different people in many different ways. But for collegiate athletes, the effects of myocarditis are particularly concerning.

Dr. Curt Daniels, The Ohio State University's director of sports cardiology, has been working hard on a three-month study supporting an “alarmingly high rate of myocarditis — heart inflammation that can lead to cardiac arrest with exertion — among college athletes who have recovered from the coronavirus.”

You can read the full story the New York Times published here. Daniels' study is awaiting a peer review, but it has not been given much attention until now.

The Buckeyes Have Played Through a Global Pandemic Before

Support continues to grow among college athletes and their parents to play football this fall. Despite the petitions and protests, the Big Ten has held firm on its stance to postpone fall sports.

Believe it or not, Ohio State isn’t foreign to playing during global pandemics. The Buckeyes actually did it during the Spanish flu pandemic in 1918.

Although the Buckeyes "defeated" the last pandemic, unless the Big Ten changes their mind, they will lose this one.

Don’t Plan to Party

Even off the field, Ohio State isn’t messing around. Melissa S. Shivers, the Vice President for Student Life, said there could be consequences for students that don’t follow social distancing guidelines.

As the Columbus Dispatch reports, OSU has “forbidden gatherings or events with more than 10 in-person participants.”

We hope you have a great day - and remember ... time and change will surely show, how firm thy friendship OHIO!

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Winter Logistics and Dome Stadium Options for Big Ten Football

Where could some teams play in the event of frigid weather, and how far would they have to travel?

Tyler Stephen

ByKyleKelly

Ohio State Parents Planning Another Protest

Ohio State Football parent Randy Wade is organizing another demonstration on Saturday, this time at Ohio Stadium. He was the brainchild behind the gathering at Big Ten HQ last Friday. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

TapperBuck

Buckeye Breakfast: Chase Young, Ezekiel Elliott and Salaries of Big Ten Presidents

Washington "being smart" with star defensive end, Zeke explains dealing with COVID and Big Ten presidents remain in the news.

Adam Prescott

ByKyleKelly

Part I: Projecting the NFL Rookie Seasons of Former Buckeyes

BuckeyesNow is projecting out the NFL rookie seasons of former players, beginning with those drafted in rounds 4-7 last April. Read more.

Eddie Marotta

ByKyleKelly

Mike Conley Scores 26 for Utah Jazz in Return to NBA Bubble

Former Buckeye recently left for the birth of his son, rejoined team this past week for playoffs.

Adam Prescott

Josh Myers: "This was supposed to be a national championship for us."

Offensive lineman, and team captain, says during interview for ESPN College Football piece.

Adam Prescott

ByKyleKelly

Report: Every Big Ten Athletic Director Wanted Fall Football

Nebraska athletic director told the Omaha World Herald that every one of his colleagues wanted to play this fall, but they were not part of critical decisions that shaped the leagues' future. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

ByKyleKelly

Undrafted Ohio State Players Currently in the NFL

A look at the 12 former Buckeyes on league rosters despite not being drafted out of college.

Adam Prescott

ByKyleKelly

Buckeye Breakfast: Ohio State Football Pauses Recruiting

The Buckeyes (and frankly the rest of the Big Ten) are searching for a path forward. While the team is trying to figure out what to do right now, they've decided to pause their recruiting process. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Brendan Gulick

This Week in Ohio State Social Media

Get caught up on the latest viral posts involving Ohio State Athletics from this past week. Read more.

Kyle Kelly