Charles Bediako Heavily Considering Ohio State Basketball Program

One of the top post players in the country has included the Ohio State Buckeyes in his top 10 list. Charles Bediako, a 6-11 post player native of St. Catherines, Ontario, Canada, says the Scarlet and Gray are included in his list of 10 programs he's still considering attending. Bediako was a teammate of Class of 2021 commit Meechie Johnson this past year at International Sports Academy in Willoughby, Ohio, but he announced he will play this year for the IMG Academy post-graduate team.

Bediako is ranked as the nation’s No. 20 prospect overall in the 247Sports Composite rankings. He is also the No. 3 center and No. 1 player coming from Ontario.

Dillon Dingler Getting in Work During Tigers "Summer Camp"

Dillon Dingler got his first taste of professional baseball this weekend up in Detroit as the Tigers opened their training camp at Comerica Park. All teams across Major League Baseball are reporting to their Major League ballparks instead of their Florida/Arizona training sites because of the pandemic.

Ryan Armour Places Top 10 on PGA Tour this week

Former Ohio State All-American golfer Ryan Armour finished in a tie for fourth in the Rocket Mortgage Classic, this week's PGA Tour event in Detroit, Michigan.

Armour's big highlight of the weekend was a hole-in-one on Friday. He was in contention all weekend after finishing his first 36 holes just off the lead.

Armour was a third-team All-American in 1998 at Ohio State before turning professional in 1999. He had been battling injuries in recent months, but takes some momentum into the next couple of weeks where the PGA Tour comes to Ohio State's back yard. Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin is hosting a rare "doubleheader" as the Workday Charity Open and Memorial Tournament will play back to back weeks on the same course.

It's been a long journey for Armour, who won on Tour three years ago for the first time.

