BuckeyesNow
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
News

Buckeye Breakfast: Bediako Considering Buckeyes, Dingler in Tigers' Camp, Armour T-4 at Rocket Mortgage Classic

Brendan Gulick

Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation! Each morning, we will get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding Ohio State athletics. Here are your headlines for July 6, 2020.

Charles Bediako Heavily Considering Ohio State Basketball Program

One of the top post players in the country has included the Ohio State Buckeyes in his top 10 list. Charles Bediako, a 6-11 post player native of St. Catherines, Ontario, Canada, says the Scarlet and Gray are included in his list of 10 programs he's still considering attending. Bediako was a teammate of Class of 2021 commit Meechie Johnson this past year at International Sports Academy in Willoughby, Ohio, but he announced he will play this year for the IMG Academy post-graduate team.

Bediako is ranked as the nation’s No. 20 prospect overall in the 247Sports Composite rankings. He is also the No. 3 center and No. 1 player coming from Ontario.

Dillon Dingler Getting in Work During Tigers "Summer Camp"

Dillon Dingler got his first taste of professional baseball this weekend up in Detroit as the Tigers opened their training camp at Comerica Park. All teams across Major League Baseball are reporting to their Major League ballparks instead of their Florida/Arizona training sites because of the pandemic.

Ryan Armour Places Top 10 on PGA Tour this week

Former Ohio State All-American golfer Ryan Armour finished in a tie for fourth in the Rocket Mortgage Classic, this week's PGA Tour event in Detroit, Michigan.

Armour's big highlight of the weekend was a hole-in-one on Friday. He was in contention all weekend after finishing his first 36 holes just off the lead.

Armour was a third-team All-American in 1998 at Ohio State before turning professional in 1999. He had been battling injuries in recent months, but takes some momentum into the next couple of weeks where the PGA Tour comes to Ohio State's back yard. Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin is hosting a rare "doubleheader" as the Workday Charity Open and Memorial Tournament will play back to back weeks on the same course.

It's been a long journey for Armour, who won on Tour three years ago for the first time.

We hope you have a great holiday, and remember ... time and change will surely show, how firm thy friendship OHIO!

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Draft Prop: Ohio State Defensive Back Shaun Wade

What are the odds that Wade is first defensive player selected in 2021 draft? Find out here.

Adam Prescott

by

Bostonfan1967

Ohio State, Illinois Basketball Alums to Battle in TBT Second Round

Carmen's Crew and House of Paign will play in Columbus

Adam Prescott

'America, Realigned' Big Ten Roundtable Discussion Series

BuckeyesNow discussed with several other Big Ten schools how Pat Forde's latest project would affect the Buckeyes. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Buckeye Breakfast: July 5, 2020

C.J. Jackson helps Big X to a first round TBT victory, and Garrett Wilson and Zach Harrison are on the cusp of big second year. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Fourth of July! Best Fourth-Down Plays for Ohio State this century

Ranking our top fourth-down moments for the Buckeyes since 2000.

Tyler Stephen

Former Buckeye C.J. Jackson Makes Game-Winning Basket in TBT Opener

Big X advances to second round after come-from-behind victory.

Adam Prescott

Meechie Johnson Reportedly Returning to Garfield Heights for Senior Year

Buckeye verbal commit Meechie Johnson played last year at Andrews-Osborne Sports Academy, but he's going back to play at Garfield as a senior. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Recruiting: Domani Jackson Includes Ohio State in Top-10 List

Class of 2022 standout cornerback has Buckeyes in top schools.

Adam Prescott

Buckeye Breakfast: July 4, 2020

17 Ohio State Buckeyes earned BTN All-Decade Recognition. One major college head coach thinks a delayed start is "very doable". Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Recruiting: Who is Next for Ohio State Football?

Plenty of big names in the 2021 class still on the board as July begins.

Adam Prescott

by

AutoCoachO