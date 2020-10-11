Buckeye Breakfast: Nation’s No. 5 Center Includes Ohio State Top 5

Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation! Each morning, we get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding Ohio State and the world of college athletics. Here are your headlines for October 11, 2020.

Nation’s No. 5 Center Includes Ohio State Top 5

Class of 2021 center Charles Bediako announced his top-five schools yesterday and the Buckeyes were featured. Bediako (6’11, 215), who attends IMG Academy in Florida, is rated a top 25 prospect by 247 sports.

If Bediako were to commit to Ohio State, he would be the fourth prospect from the Class of 2021 to select the Buckeyes. Additionally, Bediako would not only be head coach Chris Holtmann’s first out-of-state prospect from the 2021 class, but also his first big man commit.

Bediako also included Alabama, Duke, Michigan and Texas in his top-five. As the Detroit News notes, Bediako is teammates with Michigan head coach Juwan Howard's son, Jett Howard.

Bediako is a Canadian native and transferred to IMG for his senior year.

Florida, LSU and Texas All Go Down

The College Football Playoff picture could now look very different than it did before the start of Saturday’s slate of games. The No. 4 Florida Gators, No. 17 LSU Tigers and No. 22 Texas Longhorns were all upset yesterday afternoon.

Florida’s CFP hopes are looking dimmer after No. 21 Texas A & M upset the Gators, 41-38, on a last second field goal. The Aggies tied the game late in the fourth quarter and on the ensuing possession, Florida running back Malik Davis fumbled. Texas A & M took over with with 3:40 remaining and drove down the field for the field goal. The Aggies’ win over Florida marks the first time since 2002 that they have beaten a team ranked inside the top five.

The defending National Champion LSU Tigers won’t have much of a chance to defend their CFB title. LSU lost its second game of the season, 45-41, against unranked Missouri. The game was supposed to be played in Baton Rouge, but was instead moved to Columbia because of Hurricane Delta.

The team that LSU beat to advance to the CFP title game, Oklahoma, snapped a two-game skid in a 53-45 four-overtime shootout against Texas. Former Ohio State offensive coordinator Tom Herman’s Longhorns have lost their last two games since being ranked the No. 8 team in the nation.

Oklahoma has now won the last three Red River showdowns.

