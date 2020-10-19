SI.com
Buckeye Breakfast: Buckeyes Open as 26-Point Favorite vs. Nebraska

Kyle Kelly

Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation! Each morning, we get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding Ohio State and the world of college athletics. Here are your headlines for October 19, 2020.

After eight months of Ohio State football sidelined, the Buckeyes will finally kickoff their season this Saturday against Nebraska. According to the oddsmakers, OSU should win this weekend by nearly four touchdowns.

Ohio State has opened as a 26-point favorite for this weekend’s game against the Cornhuskers, according to Bovada. The Buckeyes were given the third largest spread behind Clemson (-44.5 against Syracuse) and BYU (-30 against Texas State) for the upcoming slate of games.

The Buckeyes have opened up their season twice against the Cornhuskers and have won both times. Last season, Ohio State defeated Nebraska, 48-7, on Sept. 28.

Ohio State Moves Up to No. 5 in the AP Poll

For the first time in four weeks, the Buckeyes have moved up a slot in the latest version of the AP Top-25 poll.

Ohio State checks in this week at No. 5, once again the highest ranked team that has yet to play a game. OSU is ranked behind Clemson (No. 1), Alabama (No. 2), Notre Dame (No. 3) and Georgia (No. 4). Yesterday, last week No. 5 team, North Carolina, was upset 31-28 by unranked Florida State.

The Buckeyes received two votes for the No. 2 spot in the poll and 39 votes for the No 3 ranking. Penn State (No. 9), Wisconsin (No. 14), Michigan (No. 18) and Minnesota (No. 21) were the other teams from the Big Ten ranked.

ESPN Predicts Ohio State will face Alabama in the College Football Playoff Semifinal

Ohio State will make its second straight appearance in the CFP and play a familiar face, according to ESPN.

College football writers Mark Schlabach and Kyle Bonagura unveiled their bowl game predictions for this season. They both tabbed Ohio State to play Alabama in the Rose Bowl in one of the two CFP semifinal games.

The Buckeyes faced the Crimson Tide in the first-ever version of the CFP. No. 4 OSU defeated No. 1 Alabama 42-35 in the Sugar Bowl in 2014.

Schlabach and Bonagura both predicted Alabama to defeat Ohio State to move onto the National Championship game against Clemson.

