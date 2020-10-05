SI.com
Buckeye Breakfast: Ohio State Remains No. 6 in Latest AP Poll

Kyle Kelly

Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation! Each morning, we get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding Ohio State and the world of college athletics. Here are your headlines for October 5, 2020.

Buckeyes Stick at No. 6 in Latest AP Poll

There was plenty of movement in the latest Associated Press top 25 college football poll following this weekend’s slate of games. For the second consecutive week, Ohio State was tabbed as the No. 6 team in the country. The Buckeyes are the highest ranked team that have not played a game yet.

Alabama and Clemson switched places this week. The Tigers are now No. 1 in the country and the Crimson Tide rolled down one spot to No. 2. Georgia (No. 3), Florida (No. 4) and Notre Dame (No. 5) are the other three teams ranked ahead of the Scarlet and Gray.

Penn State (No. 9) is the only other team ranked in the top 10 that has remained idle this fall. Wisconsin (No. 16), Michigan (No. 20) and Minnesota (No. 25) are the other teams from the conference ranked in this week’s poll.

Wisconsin QB Out Indefinitely

The Badgers could be without their starting quarterback to start the 2020 season.

Senior Jack Coan injured his right foot during practice Saturday, according to Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. The MSJ also reports that Coan will undergo surgery and is expected to be out for several weeks.

Coan played in 14 games last season and threw 2,727 yards and 18 touchdowns. On Dec. 17 against the Buckeyes, Coan went 17-of-33 for 232 yards — without a touchdown or interception.

The Buckeyes and Badgers are not scheduled to play during the regular season, but could potentially meet in the Big Ten Championship game on Dec. 19.

We hope you have a great day - and remember ... time and change will surely show, how firm thy friendship OHIO!

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for continued coverage!

