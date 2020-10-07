Buckeye Breakfast: Justin Fields Has Third Best Odds To Win The Heisman

Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation! Each morning, we get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding Ohio State and the world of college athletics. Here are your headlines for October 7, 2020.

Fields Has Third Best Odds To Win The Heisman

College football season is in full swing for several conferences, which means there has been plenty of movement in the 2020 Heisman Trophy race. However, Ohio State is still well represented at the top.

Yesterday morning, Bovoda listed Justin Fields as +500 to win the Heisman. Fields trails only Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (+300) and Florida quarterback Kyle Trask (+400) as players with higher odds to take home this year’s trophy.

Fields is the highest rated Big Ten player to win the award this season. Penn State passer Sean Clifford (+5000) is tied for No. 16 in the list that includes 23 candidates.

Ohio State has not had a player win the Heisman Trophy since Troy Smith in 2006. Last year, Fields finished third with 747 total votes, including six for first place.

Ohio State Men’s Hockey Set For Restart

It won’t be long until the Buckeyes hit the ice for this upcoming season.

The Big Ten announced the start date for the 2020-21 men’s hockey season yesterday. In the press release, Ohio State announced the season will feature a 24-game conference schedule, which will include an additional four games per school played against Arizona State University at Big Ten host sites. At the earliest, puck drop will be on Nov. 13, 2020, for the Buckeyes.

“Everyone involved in Big Ten hockey is excited to have the sport we love back,” Ohio State head coach Steve Rohlik said in the release. “We would like to thank the Big Ten Conference, Gene Smith, Shaun Richard and all of the Big Ten hockey athletics directors for their leadership in paving the way for us to get our season started in November. We appreciate the hard work they have put in behind the scenes to give us this opportunity.”

The season will wrap up with the Big Ten Men’s Ice Hockey Tournament the weekend of March 18-20, 2021. Opponents and dates have yet to be selected for this season.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for continued coverage!