Buckeye Breakfast: Big Ten Hoops Still Planning to Play Non-Conference Games

Big Ten Hoops Still Planning to Play Non-Conference Games

According to a report from CBS Sports national college basketball writer Jon Rothstein, the Big Ten is planning to play its non-league games in November and December. The report comes after there had been some chatter about the Big Ten creating it's own "bubble" in which the league would play 26 games - each school would play 2 games against the other 13 teams - instead of its standard 20-game league slate.

"The Big Ten remains intent on planning to play non-conference games during the 20-21 college basketball season, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the situation," Rothstein reported. "Several college basketball industry sources felt during the past month that the Big Ten was considering playing a 26-game, double round-robin type format during the upcoming year for safety reasons, but that idea 'has cooled off' in recent weeks, according to two separate sources."

That's terrific news for Ohio State fans because the non-conference schedule this year included some fantastic matchups. The Buckeyes are playing in the Battle 4 Atlantis, which could mean games against Duke, Wichita State, Creighton, West Virginia and others. They are also scheduled to play North Carolina at a neutral site in the CBS Sports Classic, in addition to another ACC team in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Nebraska President Ted Carter: Big Ten Could Vote on New Plans 'Very Soon'

Ted Carter joined KLIN News Talk AM 1400 in Lincoln on Wednesday afternoon to share his thoughts on where things stand with the Big Ten. He did so primarily to set the record straight, citing his frustration for a lot of disinformation that's been circulating online.

While President Carter says the vote will happen 'very soon', Big Ten beat reporter Teddy Greenstein of the Chicago Tribune says it will be this weekend "at the earliest."

