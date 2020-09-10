SI.com
BuckeyesNow
HomeFootballBasketballNewsBaseballRecruiting
Search

Buckeye Breakfast: Big Ten Hoops Still Planning to Play Non-Conference Games

Brendan Gulick

Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation! Each morning, we get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding Ohio State and the world of college athletics. Here are your headlines for September 10, 2020.

Big Ten Hoops Still Planning to Play Non-Conference Games

According to a report from CBS Sports national college basketball writer Jon Rothstein, the Big Ten is planning to play its non-league games in November and December. The report comes after there had been some chatter about the Big Ten creating it's own "bubble" in which the league would play 26 games - each school would play 2 games against the other 13 teams - instead of its standard 20-game league slate.

"The Big Ten remains intent on planning to play non-conference games during the 20-21 college basketball season, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the situation," Rothstein reported. "Several college basketball industry sources felt during the past month that the Big Ten was considering playing a 26-game, double round-robin type format during the upcoming year for safety reasons, but that idea 'has cooled off' in recent weeks, according to two separate sources."

That's terrific news for Ohio State fans because the non-conference schedule this year included some fantastic matchups. The Buckeyes are playing in the Battle 4 Atlantis, which could mean games against Duke, Wichita State, Creighton, West Virginia and others. They are also scheduled to play North Carolina at a neutral site in the CBS Sports Classic, in addition to another ACC team in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Nebraska President Ted Carter: Big Ten Could Vote on New Plans 'Very Soon'

Ted Carter joined KLIN News Talk AM 1400 in Lincoln on Wednesday afternoon to share his thoughts on where things stand with the Big Ten. He did so primarily to set the record straight, citing his frustration for a lot of disinformation that's been circulating online.

While President Carter says the vote will happen 'very soon', Big Ten beat reporter Teddy Greenstein of the Chicago Tribune says it will be this weekend "at the earliest."

We hope you have a great day - and remember ... time and change will surely show, how firm thy friendship OHIO!

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

OHIO STATE VIRTUAL GAME DAY: Buckeyes Open the 2020 Season at Illinois

Ohio State kicks off its virtual 2020 season at Memorial Stadium against the Fighting Illini in week one of the NCAA21 BuckeyesNow simulated season.

Brendan Gulick

by

Brendan Gulick

Recruiting: Ohio Prospect Markus Allen Backs Away from Michigan

Northmont wide receiver verbally committed to the Wolverines in April but has now reopened his recruitment.

Adam Prescott

by

Keegan Rice

Ohio A.G. Says Ohio State Can Sue Big Ten

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost believes Ohio State has a legal case to be made against the Big Ten. He argues the Big Ten doesn't have the legal authority to cancel the football season. Read his case here.

Brendan Gulick

Dwayne Haskins Named Captain of Washington Football Team

Haskins started seven games as a rookie and is now the week 1 leader as the franchise enters a new era. Read more.

Kyle Kelly

OPINION: It's Time for the Big Ten to Announce a Plan

It's been nearly a month since the Big Ten postponed the football season. That should be ample time to come up with a plan and give players, coaches and fans a path forward. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Ryan Shazier Officially Retires from the NFL

The former Buckeye linebacker hasn't played since 2017 when he suffered a severe spinal injury. Read more about his career in Pittsburgh and Columbus.

Brendan Gulick

Recruiting: Blake Wesley has Buckeyes Among Several Options

Indiana product down to a dozen schools, is AAU teammate of commits Kalen Etzler, Meechie Johnson.

Tyler Stephen

Buckeye Breakfast: 2021 Commit Reid Carrico Dominating at Ironton

Get caught up on Reid Carrico and the latest news around college football this morning.

Kyle Kelly

NFL Season Betting Props: Buckeyes Listed in Multiple Categories

Chase Young favored to win Defensive ROY, Michael Thomas has best odds to lead the league in receiving yards, and more.

Adam Prescott

by

PrincePatt216

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Spoke with Gene Smith, Still Hopeful for Buckeyes Football

Governor DeWine says he doesn't know if the Big Ten made the right decision, but he believes student-athletes are safer at Ohio State because of their frequent testing procedures. Read more about what he had to say.

Brendan Gulick