Buckeye Breakfast: Kyle McCord's Head Coach Tabbed to the All-American Bowl

Brendan Gulick

Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation! Each morning, we get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding Ohio State and the world of college athletics. Here are your headlines for September 22, 2020.

Kyle McCord’s Head Coach Tabbed To The All-American Bowl

Future Buckeye and SI All-American’s No. 8 ranked quarterback Kyle McCord will have his head coach on the sidelines at the All-American Bowl.

Head coach Tim Roken of St. Joseph’s Preparatory School in Philadelphia will coach the East squad that will feature his quarterback. McCord (class of 2021) is rated as a five-star pro style passer. He committed to Ohio State on April 30, 2019.

McCord threw 25 touchdowns and just one interception in limited time played in 2019.

Jordan Fuller Flashing Through Two Weeks Of NFL Career

Considering his performance during the first two weeks of his career, former Ohio State safety Jordan Fuller is proving that he should have been drafted higher than the sixth round on last April's NFL Draft.

Fuller, the No. 199 pick in the 2020 draft, has started each of the first two games of his NFL career and recorded 17 total tackles. Pro Football Focus has taken notice of Fuller’s performance.

Next week, Fuller and the Rams defensive backs will be tested in Buffalo by Josh Allen, following his first-ever 300-yard and 400-yard passing games in back-to-back weeks.

Devin Smith Signed To Texans Practice Squad

Since being drafted by the Jets at No. 37 overall in 2015, Devin Smith has had trouble making himself a career in the NFL.

Smith is getting another shot with the Houston Texans, as the team signed him to the practice squad.

Two torn ACL’s are part of the reason why Smith has struggled to find success in his NFL career. However, in a game with the Cowboys last year, Smith did have three receptions for 71 yards and a touchdown against the Washington Football Team.

We hope you have a great day - and remember ... time and change will surely show, how firm thy friendship OHIO!

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for continued coverage!

