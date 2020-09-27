SI.com
Buckeye Breakfast: Major Upsets Shake Up CFP Picture

Brendan Gulick

Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation! Each morning, we get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding Ohio State and the world of college athletics. Here are your headlines for September 26, 2020.

Major Upsets in College Football Shake Up CFP Picture

College football bluebloods No. 3 Oklahoma and No. 6 LSU each lost on Saturday in their home stadiums, putting each of their College Football Playoff hopes in serious jeopardy. Meanwhile, No. 8 Texas survived a major scare from Texas Tech in overtime, 63-56.

Oklahoma led Kansas State 35-14 late in the third quarter, but gave up a couple of big plays and had a punt blocked. KSU took the lead on a 50-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter, 38-35, to polish off the upset for the second straight season. perhaps even more impressive from the Wildcats was that their defense was short-handed after a couple of players tested positive for CoVID late in the week and the team was missing seven starters.

It's the first time in KSU history that they've beaten a top five opponent in back-to-back seasons. Last year, the beat No. 5 Oklahoma, 48-41, in Manhattan, Kansas.

Meanwhile in Baton Rouge, LSU became the first team since Michigan in 1998 to lose the first game of the season after winning the national title the year prior. Mississippi State beat LSU, 44-34 on Saturday. Only three of the 22 starters from last year's title team started the game for the Tigers. MSU quarterback K.J. Costello threw for 623 yards and five touchdowns, which led to some Ohio State players/alum/fans poking fun at LSU, which likes to claim the moniker "D.B.U."

Costello is the only QB is SEC history to throw for at least 600 yards in a game.

We hope you have a great day - and remember ... time and change will surely show, how firm thy friendship OHIO!

