Buckeye Breakfast: Gene Smith, Chet Holmgren and Devon Kerr Headline Quick Hitters

Good morning Buckeye faithful! We hope you are having a good weekend. Here are some recent headlines to catch up on as you get ready to enjoy your Sunday:

Gene Smith Still Hoping for 50,000 Fans:

Ohio State’s Director of Athletics is still optimistic and ready to accommodate thousands of fans in The Horseshoe this fall, despite many others feeling worried and uncertain there will even be a season.

“We are adhering to the guidelines of our state and the CDC,” Smith told Dan Hope from Eleven Warriors this past week. “Now I’m hopeful, as we get closer to potentially playing this fall, that the six-foot distancing would be reduced to another number that might get us to maybe 40,000-50,000 fans.”

Buckeyes in the Running for Big Recruit:

Top-rated 2021 basketball prospect Chet Holmgren, ranked No. 1 on the ESPN 100 list, announced his top-seven schools to begin the weekend and Ohio State was among them. The seven-footer from Minneapolis also included Memphis, North Carolina, Michigan, Gonzaga, Georgetown and his hometown Gophers.

Kerr Opens Play with Washington Spirit:

Former Buckeye and 2018 Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Year Devon Kerr began action Saturday night in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) out in Utah, as her club emerged with a 2-1 victory over the Chicago Red Stars at Zions Bank Stadium.

Kerr, who did not appear in the match while backing up starter (and Cincinnati native) Aubrey Bledsoe, had previously spent time competing for FC Metz before signing with the Spirit in early March. Most NWSL players kneeled during the national anthem in support of the “Black Lives Matter” movement.

We hope you have a great day, and remember ... time and change will surely show, how firm thy friendship OHIO!

