Cardale Jones: 'Big Ten was Lazy'

Cardale Jones has never been afraid to express his opinions. He certainly didn't hold back while he was a guest on ESPN Radio's Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin when he was asked to share his perspective on the Big Ten's decision to postpone the football season.

"It sucks and I think the Big Ten was definitely lazy on this thing," Jones said this week. "They had six, seven, eight months to try to figure out a protocol on how they’re going to play ball in the fall. It’s understandable when it first happened, when the pandemic first broke out here in February, March and cancelling the tournament and all spring sports. They had all of this time when they canceled spring ball to come up with some type of way to make sure these athletes (could play).

"I’m really worried about these athletes that came back for that fourth year or are fifth-year seniors or guys who were granted eligibility for a fifth or sixth year. They went through a lot, grad transfers and things like that. Then again, I look at it from the other side with the view of the Big Ten. They don’t want a COVID outbreak tracked back to one of their sporting events.

"I kind of see it from both ends of the perspective, but it sucks. One of my teammates said it best on Twitter earlier this week. Ohio State does more for the Big Ten than the Big Ten does for Ohio State. Maybe they should allow Ohio State to explore other options this upcoming season. Or maybe they should allow teams that want to play to explore other options in a way that’s still safe and following protocols of other conferences, so they can play ball."

Ohio State and Big Ten fans have been vocal on social media and seem to share Jones' thoughts on the matter. But conference commissioner Kevin Warren came out Wednesday and said the Big Ten will not revisit its decision.

Justin Fields, meanwhile, continues to lead the #WeWantToPlay movement. His online petition is closing in on 290,000 signatures.

