SI.com
BuckeyesNow
HomeFootballBasketballNewsBaseballRecruiting
Search

Chase Young Leaves Sunday's Game with Groin Injury

Adam Prescott

Former Ohio State star and recent No. 2 overall NFL Draft pick Chase Young exited the Washington Football Team’s game Sunday afternoon against the Cleveland Browns with a groin injury.

The rookie defensive end didn’t endure much contact on the play where he was seemingly injured, appearing to just have awkwardly planted or shifted on a pass play that was thrown away from him early in the second quarter.

Washington had been cautious with Young throughout training camp, in what was a limited stretch that did not feature any preseason games. He was removed from a mid-week practice in late August while dealing with a hip flexor injury.

Young limped to the locker room with a frustrated demeanor and returned to Washington’s sideline in street clothes to begin the second half. He entered the contest with eight total tackles and 2.5 sacks on the season.

Chase-Young-Baker-Mayfield
Young pressures Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield.

The monstrous 6-foot-5, 265-pound edge rusher recently delivered a standout career for the Buckeyes, racking up a slew of awards in his final season. He became the first Ohio State defensive player to be a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, won both the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Chuck Bednarik Award (nation's best defensive player), culminated as the 2019-20 Big Ten Male Athlete of the Year and much more.

Young led the nation in quarterback sacks (16.5) to set a new OSU single-season record, and was second in the country with 21.5 tackles for loss despite missing two games. His efforts helped Ohio State capture three Big Ten titles and earn a berth to the 2019 College Football Playoff.

Multiple former Buckeyes were injured last week across the NFL; Nick Bosa (ACL), Parris Campbell (PCL), Malik Hooker (Achilles), Dre’Mont Jones (knee) and others.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for continued coverage!

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ohio State Re-enters AP Poll at No. 6

The Buckeyes and three other Big Ten teams are back in the national polls. Read more to see which teams made this week's AP Poll.

Brendan Gulick

Buckeyes in the NFL: Active and Inactive Players for Week 3

Full list of Ohio State players, active and inactive, competing with NFL teams on Sunday.

Adam Prescott

Buckeye Breakfast: Major Upsets Shake Up CFP Picture

Oklahoma and LSU, two of the top six ranked teams in the country, each lost on their home fields on Saturday. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Luke Fickell Guiding Cincinnati Program on Upward Trend

Columbus native and former Ohio State coach has nationally-ranked Bearcats on the rise.

Adam Prescott

Luke Farrell Reflects on His Love of Football as He Prepares for Final Run

Farrell has been playing football almost as long as he can remember and the thought of having his final season in Columbus taken away was miserable.

Brendan Gulick

Previewing Saturday's Biggest College Football Games

The five games (with a bonus mention) that Buckeye fans can watch while waiting for October 24 to arrive.

Tyler Stephen

Future Buckeye Notables: Carrico and Powers Dominate, Ballard's Big Win, Others Still Injured

Notable results and performances involving Ohio State football commits from Friday evening!

Jake Hromada

Buckeye Breakfast: Anthony Gonzalez Co-Sponsors NIL Bill

The former-Buckeye-turned-congressman has been working on this issue for quite awhile and now there is bipartisan legislation in front of Congress to consider.

Brendan Gulick

Master Teague III, Trey Sermon Primed for Early 50-50 Split in Backfield

Offensive Coordinator Kevin Wilson says returning Buckeye and Oklahoma transfer likely to share snaps and carries in beginning.

Adam Prescott

MACtion! Mid-American Conference Unanimously Votes to Resume Football Season

League will play a six-game schedule beginning in early November.

Adam Prescott