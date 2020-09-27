Chase Young Leaves Sunday's Game with Groin Injury

Former Ohio State star and recent No. 2 overall NFL Draft pick Chase Young exited the Washington Football Team’s game Sunday afternoon against the Cleveland Browns with a groin injury.

The rookie defensive end didn’t endure much contact on the play where he was seemingly injured, appearing to just have awkwardly planted or shifted on a pass play that was thrown away from him early in the second quarter.

Washington had been cautious with Young throughout training camp, in what was a limited stretch that did not feature any preseason games. He was removed from a mid-week practice in late August while dealing with a hip flexor injury.

Young limped to the locker room with a frustrated demeanor and returned to Washington’s sideline in street clothes to begin the second half. He entered the contest with eight total tackles and 2.5 sacks on the season.

Young pressures Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield.

The monstrous 6-foot-5, 265-pound edge rusher recently delivered a standout career for the Buckeyes, racking up a slew of awards in his final season. He became the first Ohio State defensive player to be a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, won both the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Chuck Bednarik Award (nation's best defensive player), culminated as the 2019-20 Big Ten Male Athlete of the Year and much more.

Young led the nation in quarterback sacks (16.5) to set a new OSU single-season record, and was second in the country with 21.5 tackles for loss despite missing two games. His efforts helped Ohio State capture three Big Ten titles and earn a berth to the 2019 College Football Playoff.

Multiple former Buckeyes were injured last week across the NFL; Nick Bosa (ACL), Parris Campbell (PCL), Malik Hooker (Achilles), Dre’Mont Jones (knee) and others.

