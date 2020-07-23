Perhaps Ohio State’s best professional pass rusher to come just locked in his first NFL contract.

Former Buckeye and No. 2 overall pick Chase Young signed his rookie contract with the Washington Football Team this morning. His deal with Washington is worth $34.56 million and expands over four years. The contract is fully guaranteed and includes an option for a fifth season.

Despite entering the NFL as a 21-year old, Washington has full faith in its rookie pass rusher. Young received $22.697 million up-front in signing bonuses, as reported by the NFL Network. He edged out another former Buckeye and teammate on the defensive side of the ball in Lions rookie Jeff Okudah. The unanimous All-American defensive back, Okudah, recently received a $33.5 million contract from Detroit.

Surely, being drafted second overall and given nearly $23 million before playing one snap in the NFL comes with plenty of expectations. Young not only lived up to the hype over his Ohio State career, but surpassed it. He was ranked the No. 7 recruit nationally coming out of high school.

Last season, Young was a unanimous All-American and claimed both Defensive Player of the Year awards (Bednarik Award and the Bronko Nagurski Trophy). In just 12 games played his junior season, Young led the nation with 16.5 quarterback sacks -- which set a new school record.

Coming into the NFL, Young has received comparisons to former teammate Nick Bosa and his brother, Joey. Young will have to chase down Nick Bosa’s nine sacks and NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award to meet the prospects of his Buckeye protege.

Washington’s newest pass rusher received $1 million more in his contract than Nick Bosa, who was the No. 2 pick in last year’s draft. Young is favored to win NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year with +200 odds, according to Vegas Insider.