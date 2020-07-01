Clemson Football Roster Up to 37 CoVID-19 Cases

The two-time College Football Playoff national champion Clemson Tigers have seen a sharp uptick in positive Covid-19 cases in the past week.

Previously with 23 squad members in isolation due to positive results, Clemson saw 14 new cases in the past week to bring their total to 37. This number is up from just two student athletes testing positive in early June.

Once a player tests positive for the virus they are moved to another location for a 14-day quarantine period.

“What we do is we basically immediately move a person that tests positive into like a quarantine apartment and provide meals and check in with them twice a day for monitoring of systems.” Clemson Associate AD for strategic communication Jeff Kallin said (TheState.com).

Half of the cases were asymptomatic, and none required hospitalization.

Clemson is not the only Power 5 school experiencing a rise in Covid infections as Kansas State, UNLV, and Houston have all paused voluntary workouts due to multiple positive tests. The Tigers, however, have continued to conduct workouts despite the increase in positive cases.

As of June 30, South Carolina had 36,399 cases of Covid-19 and Pickens County (Clemson, SC) had a total of 835.

The Tigers reached the national championship game last season before losing to LSU. They return Heisman contender Trevor Lawrence and are co-favorites with Ohio State to hoist the trophy this coming January.

