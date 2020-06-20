BuckeyesNow
Coronavirus Invades Clemson Football Program

Brendan Gulick

You know the old saying - "I wouldn't wish that on my worst enemy." Even though the Clemson Tigers have had Ohio State's number on the field with three bowl game victories since 2014, nobody in Columbus is wishing to happen what Clemson University is reporting.

Clemson announced Friday that they performed 315 CoVID-19 tests on student-athletes and athletic staff members (not limited to coaches). 28 of those tests came back positive, and 23 of them were either players or football staff members.

This news comes after last week the university said they had three positive cases within athletics: two football players and one men's basketball player. Those test results came back during the 169 tests the university conducted when student-athletes first came back to campus for voluntary workouts last week.

Thankfully, the Clemson says the majority of the positive tests came from asymptomatic patients. "Clemson has notified and isolated each of those individuals who tested positive for a period of at least 10 days," the release said. Those people who had been in close contact with the individuals who tested positive have also been ask-ed to self-quarantine for at least 14 days.

According to the Wall Street Journal, more than a dozen states have seen a rise in confirmed coronavirus cases.

South Carolina, in particular, has had a rough week with positive cases. The state reported on Friday its highest number of total positive tests (1,081 people) and highest percentage of positive tests to date. The rate of positive tests at Clemson this month is nearly double the national average.

The Clemson football team organized and participated in a protest last Saturday as the country continues to push for social justice reform.

There's no way to know for certain if the virus spread during that event, and while most people that attended the protest were wearing masks, not everyone in the previous video was abiding by social distancing or personal health recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There are no confirmed cases within Ohio State's program, but a university spokesperson told BuckeyesNow last week "the university is not sharing cumulative information publicly as it could inadvertently identify specific individuals."

