Damon Arnette Could Miss Over a Month with Thumb Injury

Former Buckeye Damon Arnette, rookie cornerback for the Las Vegas Raiders, could very likely miss more than a month after suffering another recent thumb injury.

The 2020 first-round pick (No. 19 overall) will be seeing a thumb specialist after landing awkwardly on it during Sunday’s loss at the New England Patriots, as first reported by Ian Rappaport from the NFL Network. He could end up being sidelined for as many as six weeks and, worst-case scenario, on injured reserve.

This appears to be a tough setback for Arnette, who previously fractured his right-thumb during preseason practice and has been playing with a cast. He had also been wrapping his wrist, likely affecting his ability to properly jam receivers at the line of scrimmage. Arnette had totaled 14 tackles (11 solo) through his first three NFL games.

Arnette inked a four-year, $13.4 million rookie contract (fifth-year option) with the Raiders. The deal includes a signing bonus of approximately $7.3 million.

The Raiders are currently 2-1 on the season, opening with a pair of victories over yhe Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints before the defeat in Foxborough this past weekend.

The 6-foot, 195-pound former Buckeye was a 3x All-Big Ten selection at defensive back while in Columbus. A Florida native, he tallied career totals of 140 tackles, 27 passes defended and five interceptions in becoming part of multiple championship teams.

