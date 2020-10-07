SI.com
BuckeyesNow
HomeFootballBasketballNewsBaseballRecruiting
Search

Dwayne Haskins Benched by Washington

Brendan Gulick

Not only has Dwayne Haskins been benched by Washington, he's been relegated to third string.

Just four games into the 2020 season, the former first-round pick is no longer leading the Washington Football Team. Washington coach Ron Rivera announced Kyle Allen will start on Sunday and veteran Alex Smith will be the backup.

The news comes as a surprise because last week Rivera said he would stick with Haskins and that Dwayne didn't need to be concerned with all of the speculation that he'd be replaced.

"I just got done talking to Dwayne and told him, 'I'm behind you. I'm going to stick with you, so you go out and play,'" Rivera said last week.

Washington is 1-3 to start this season and offensively they have really struggled. Haskins is coming off a career-best 314 yard performance, but he is last in the league with a 30.6 QBR. He is also 27th among starting quarterbacks in completion percentage (61 percent) and 26th in yards per pass attempt (6.43). 

Haskins was the No. 15 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft after he threw 50 touchdowns and led the Buckeyes to a Rose Bowl victory over Washington in 2018. Since turning pro, he's started 11 games and posted just a 3-8 record. He took over as the starter mid-way through the 2019 season before suffering a season-ending injury.

In his career so far, Haskins has thrown for 2,304 yards, 11 touchdowns, 10 interceptions and posted just a 59.6 completion percentage.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for continued coverage!

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ohio State's Marcus Crowley Working Through "Minor Setback" from Knee Injury

Marcus Crowley saw limited action last year in the Ohio State backfield and was hoping to have increased carries this year. Now in a fairly crowded backfield, Crowley may have to fight for opportunities as he tries to get 100% healthy.

Brendan Gulick

Buckeye Breakfast: Justin Fields Has Third Best Odds To Win The Heisman

Justin Fields' Heisman odds haven't dipped too far, despite him not having played yet this year. Plus, Ohio State hockey learns its season begins November 13.

Kyle Kelly

Master Teague Fueled by Faith, Ready for 2020 Season After Achilles Injury

Master Teague suffered an Achilles injury in March that put his 2020 prospects in serious jeopardy. But he attacked his rehab with his full focus and effort, and now he's primed for a big season.

Brendan Gulick

Trey Sermon Continues Getting Acclimated with Ohio State Culture

Oklahoma transfer arrived in the spring, but CoVID-19 forced some unique curveballs in adapting to the Buckeye program.

Adam Prescott

Recruiting: Tywone Malone Leaves Buckeyes off Top 6 List

Ohio State had once been considered a strong candidate to land the class of 2021 dual-sport standout.

Adam Prescott

Buckeye Breakfast: Sevyn Banks Mic'd Up at Practice

Buckeye defensive back Sevyn Banks wore a microphone during practice on Monday. Also, the NCAA Basketball Oversight Committee upheld their decision to limit the season to 25 games.

Brendan Gulick

Ohio State Converts St. John Arena into Strength Training Center

Because of all the CoVID-19 mandates put in place by Ohio State, the Buckeyes have converted their historic basketball arena into an additional strength and conditioning area.

Brendan Gulick

Jaylen Johnson Focused on Present Goals, Keeps Ohio State in the Future

Class of 2021 commit looking to help lead Cincinnati LaSalle to another state title, before turning sights on college.

Adam Prescott

Ohio State remains No. 6 in Latest AP Poll

The Buckeyes national ranking remains unchanged, while Wisconsin's quarterback is out indefinitely as he needs surgery on his right foot. Read more in today's Buckeye Breakfast.

Kyle Kelly

NFL Sunday: Denzel Ward's Late Interception Helps Cleveland Beat Dallas

Terry McLaurin and Ezekiel Elliott rack up nice yardage despite team losses, while multiple other Buckeyes contribute in winning efforts.

Adam Prescott