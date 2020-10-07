Dwayne Haskins Benched by Washington

Not only has Dwayne Haskins been benched by Washington, he's been relegated to third string.

Just four games into the 2020 season, the former first-round pick is no longer leading the Washington Football Team. Washington coach Ron Rivera announced Kyle Allen will start on Sunday and veteran Alex Smith will be the backup.

The news comes as a surprise because last week Rivera said he would stick with Haskins and that Dwayne didn't need to be concerned with all of the speculation that he'd be replaced.

"I just got done talking to Dwayne and told him, 'I'm behind you. I'm going to stick with you, so you go out and play,'" Rivera said last week.

Washington is 1-3 to start this season and offensively they have really struggled. Haskins is coming off a career-best 314 yard performance, but he is last in the league with a 30.6 QBR. He is also 27th among starting quarterbacks in completion percentage (61 percent) and 26th in yards per pass attempt (6.43).

Haskins was the No. 15 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft after he threw 50 touchdowns and led the Buckeyes to a Rose Bowl victory over Washington in 2018. Since turning pro, he's started 11 games and posted just a 3-8 record. He took over as the starter mid-way through the 2019 season before suffering a season-ending injury.

In his career so far, Haskins has thrown for 2,304 yards, 11 touchdowns, 10 interceptions and posted just a 59.6 completion percentage.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for continued coverage!