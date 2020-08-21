SI.com
BuckeyesNow
HomeFootballBasketballNewsBaseballRecruiting
Search

NCAA Board of Directors: Fall Athletes Can Keep Year of Eligibility

Jake Hromada

The NCAA Board of Directors approved a waiver that fall athletes, whether they play this fall, this spring or not at all, can keep a year of eligibility. Nicole Auerbach of the Athletic reported it first and the official announcement from the NCAA came a few minutes later.

So, yes, if a football player from the ACC, Big 12, SEC etc. plays this fall, they will also get an extra year of eligibility.

In regards to school aid, Auerbach tweets that it will be treated like the spring athletes who lost their spring season due to COVID-19, the school does not have to match the aid the student-athlete gets now.

As for fall championships, the NCAA Board of Directors approved the planning to conduct those championships to be played in the spring of 2021.

When it comes to insurance and whether a school can prove a college athlete who tested positive for COVID-19 due to an athletic activity and not, say, a party, Auerbach explains in the tweet thread below.

It will be interesting to see how this impacts transfers and recruiting with the adjustments in eligibility. For example, freshmen and sophomores who now have to wait even longer to see time on the field might transfer out. Recruits who might've been promised scholarships may not get them anymore. If those recruits will also have to wait longer to see the field, will that impact their verbal commitments? 

Look for these decisions today to impact the state of the NCAA for the next three to four years.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Parents from Ohio State and Around the Big Ten Protest Near Headquarters

Randy Wade, father of Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade, leads a protest for other parents around the league Friday morning.

Jake Hromada

by

jakehromada

Cardale Jones: 'Big Ten was Lazy'

Former Ohio State QB Cardale Jones: "Big Ten was Lazy. They had six, seven, eight months to try to figure out a protocol." Read more.

Brendan Gulick

by

TommyStanzi29

Behind Enemy Lines: Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting

Missing on Rocco Spindler, welcoming elite QB J.J. McCarthy, replacing the offensive line and a future program outlook.

Adam Prescott

by

ByKyleKelly

Ohio State Continues Targeting Bergen Catholic Prospects Tywone Malone and Steven Angeli

Buckeyes courting 2021 dual-sport standout along with evolving 2022 quarterback.

Adam Prescott

by

PrincePatt216

Buckeye Breakfast: Michigan ER Doc Disputes Big Ten CoVID-19 Data

Dr. Chris Hutchinson thinks Big Ten data is flawed, season shouldn't be postponed. Plus, get the latest news from around college football. Read more.

Kyle Kelly

by

ByKyleKelly

Report: Despite Big Ten Postponement, Ohio State Still Trying to Create 10-Game Fall Schedule

Longtime college football writer Jeff Snook says Ohio State is leading the charge to convince several other schools in the league to play this fall. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

by

Sudsy7

Buckeyes Keep Recruiting Another In-State Prospect, 2022 Forward Josiah Harris

Richmond Heights star would add to Holtmann’s growing list of in-state commits.

Tyler Stephen

by

ByKyleKelly

Winter Wonderland: Biggest Challengers to Ohio State Football in Bad Weather

Which opponents stack up best with the Buckeyes in poor conditions? Here is our top five.

Adam Prescott

by

TommyStanzi29

Eight Ohio State Buckeyes on Senior Bowl Top 250

Ohio State has a loaded senior class, and eight of them have been placed on the Senior Bowl Top 250 list. Read more to see who was picked.

Kyle Kelly

by

ByKyleKelly

Buckeye Breakfast: NCAA Division I Council Approves 12 Hours of Football Activities

There are still plenty of unanswered questions from the NCAA, but the Division I Council clarified two critical areas for college athletes on Wednesday. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

by

TommyStanzi29