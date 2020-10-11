SI.com
BuckeyesNow
HomeFootballBasketballNewsBaseballRecruiting
Search

Fastest 40-Yard Dash Times by Ohio State Players

Adam Prescott

You can’t coach speed. While there are certainly many other attributes that help mold a quality football player, raw speed can oftentimes be the great equalizer. True burners always have the chance to make a roster because of it (whether it be at a certain position or returner on special teams) while coaches can’t really adjust to this aspect from a tactical standpoint…

If one guy is faster than the other, there’s usually not much you can do about it in the moment. So, in light of this topic, here are fastest 40-yard dash time clocked by Ohio State players at the annual NFL Combine. Furthermore, see below this list for some additional notes/mentions.

4.31 – Curtis Samuel (2017)

4.31 – Parris Campbell (2019)

4.32 – Denzel Ward (2018)

4.34 – Ken-Yon Rambo (2001)

4.36 – Drew Carter (2004)

4.36 – Marshon Lattimore (2017)

4.36 – Terry McLaurin (2019)

4.38 – Nate Clements (2001)

4.38 – Chimdi Chekwa (2011)

4.39 – Reggie Germany (2001)

4.39 – Bradley Roby (2014)

HONORABLE MENTION:

4.41 – Johnnie Dixon (2019)

Now remember, this only includes players that ran at the actual NFL Combine. Multiple others oftentimes forego certain events due to injuries, etc. Here are a couple more Buckeyes that would have likely made the above list:

Kendall Sheffield – Did not run after suffering a torn pectoral muscle in the bench press. The two-sport standout broke Ohio State’s 60-meter dash indoor record with a blazing 6.663 seconds during his college days, and seemed every bit as fast as Ward.

Ted Ginn – Maybe the fastest Buckeye ever in terms of straight-line speed. He had hopes of challenging Deion Sanders’ unofficial combine record of 4.29 seconds but was unable to run. Ginn clocked later times between 4.37 and 4.45 during a private on-campus workout for NFL scouts.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for continued coverage!

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Buckeyes in the NFL: Active and Inactive Players for Week 5

Full list of Ohio State players, active and inactive, competing with NFL teams on Sunday.

Adam Prescott

Buckeye Breakfast: Nation’s No. 5 Center Includes Ohio State Top 5

The Buckeyes are still in the running for one of the top big men in this recruiting class. Plus, yesterday was complete chaos in college football.

Kyle Kelly

Jonathon Cooper is First Buckeye to Ever Wear Block O Jersey

Jonathon Cooper will Buckeye legend Bill Willis this season while wearing the Block O jersey.

Brendan Gulick

FOX's Big Noon Kickoff Coming to Columbus for Opener

One of the nation's premier pregame shows is coming to Ohio State in two weeks. That means Urban Meyer will be back at the Shoe for the third time since Ryan Day took over the program.

Brendan Gulick

Buckeye Basketball: Amid Veteran Faces, Don't Forget About Duane Washington Jr.

Junior guard has already played in 63 college games and is Ohio State's leading returning scorer.

Adam Prescott

Future Buckeye Roundup: OHSAA Playoffs Start, Out-Of-State Commits Shine

Click here to read how future Buckeye commits performed on October 9, 2020.

Jake Hromada

Buckeye Breakfast: Ohio State Selling Fan Cutouts for Home Football Games

Even though fans can't attend games this fall, Ohio State is giving Buckeye fans a chance to be represented at home games. Read more about how you can purchase yours.

Brendan Gulick

Tyreke Smith Ready to Tackle Junior Season

Northeast Ohio native, a heralded 2018 recruit from Cleveland, is a strong candidate to help replace former standouts on the defensive line.

Kyle Kelly

Recruiting: Buckeyes Miss Out on Elite 2022 Wide Receiver Luther Burden III

Heralded wideout from the 2022 cycle chooses Oklahoma over Ohio State and other finalists.

Adam Prescott

Friday Night Fix: Football Commits Start OHSAA Playoffs

See where future Buckeyes are playing tonight, both in the regular season and postseason!

Jake Hromada