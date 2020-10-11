Fastest 40-Yard Dash Times by Ohio State Players

You can’t coach speed. While there are certainly many other attributes that help mold a quality football player, raw speed can oftentimes be the great equalizer. True burners always have the chance to make a roster because of it (whether it be at a certain position or returner on special teams) while coaches can’t really adjust to this aspect from a tactical standpoint…

If one guy is faster than the other, there’s usually not much you can do about it in the moment. So, in light of this topic, here are fastest 40-yard dash time clocked by Ohio State players at the annual NFL Combine. Furthermore, see below this list for some additional notes/mentions.

4.31 – Curtis Samuel (2017)

4.31 – Parris Campbell (2019)

4.32 – Denzel Ward (2018)

4.34 – Ken-Yon Rambo (2001)

4.36 – Drew Carter (2004)

4.36 – Marshon Lattimore (2017)

4.36 – Terry McLaurin (2019)

4.38 – Nate Clements (2001)

4.38 – Chimdi Chekwa (2011)

4.39 – Reggie Germany (2001)

4.39 – Bradley Roby (2014)

HONORABLE MENTION:

4.41 – Johnnie Dixon (2019)

Now remember, this only includes players that ran at the actual NFL Combine. Multiple others oftentimes forego certain events due to injuries, etc. Here are a couple more Buckeyes that would have likely made the above list:

Kendall Sheffield – Did not run after suffering a torn pectoral muscle in the bench press. The two-sport standout broke Ohio State’s 60-meter dash indoor record with a blazing 6.663 seconds during his college days, and seemed every bit as fast as Ward.

Ted Ginn – Maybe the fastest Buckeye ever in terms of straight-line speed. He had hopes of challenging Deion Sanders’ unofficial combine record of 4.29 seconds but was unable to run. Ginn clocked later times between 4.37 and 4.45 during a private on-campus workout for NFL scouts.

