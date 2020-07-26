Every season presents different storylines, situations and outcomes. The weather, call by a referee, bounce of the ball or an injury can all have a direct impact on the final score of a college football game.

However, for those thinking about wagering on Ohio State this coming season, it’s probably at east worth a slight look at how the Buckeyes fared last year against the Vegas betting number. Below, we provide a quick overview of how OSU ended up last season both against the spread and in relation to the total (over/under).

AGAINST THE SPREAD: 9-5

Essentially a massive/double-digit favorite in nearly every game, Ohio State failed to cover the 28 points in the season opener against Florida Atlantic (45-21). However, the Buckeyes went on an incredible 8-0 runs ATS spanning the next two months…

That stretch included OSU being favored by 39 against Miami (Ohio) and winning 76-5, favored by 27 at Northwestern and winning 52-3, and laying a whopping 42.5 points against Maryland but emerging 73-14.

An opponent finally covered when Rutgers (+52.5) managed to keep the final result at 56-21. That game actually began a stretch of Ohio State finishing 1-4 against the number, with the only victory coming in a 56-27 blowout against rival Michigan when the Bucks easily covered nine points in Ann Arbor.

OVER/UNDER: 6-7-1

Pretty fair split here and not much to make either way. The over went 5-4 in Big Ten regular-season games and 0-2 in both postseason outings, against Wisconsin and Clemson.

The highest total was set at 66, going an ironic 1-1-1, while the lowest total (combined points between both teams) was set at 48 when Wisconsin came to the Horseshoe. That game ended 38-7 to narrowly fall under.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!