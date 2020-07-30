BuckeyesNow
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
News

Six Former Ohio State Buckeyes Voted to NFL's List of Top 100 Players

Adam Prescott

A total of six former Ohio State standouts have officially made the National Football League’s list of Top-100 Players, culminating Wednesday night with the final 10 being announced via NFL Network.

The annual list, voted on by NFL players, began the love for Buckeye alums on Sunday with Cameron Heyward and progressed all the way to this evening with star wideout Michael Thomas.

Alabama led the way as the college with the most alumni to make the list, with Ohio State and LSU tying for second. Notre Dame and Mississippi State followed with five each.

See below for the complete list of Ohio State products!

No. 5 Michael Thomas (WR/New Orleans Saints): The reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year has led the league in catches each of the past two seasons, and recently earned a 99 rating on Madden. He is the highest-ranked Buckeye for a second-straight summer after coming in 13th last time around.

Michael-Thomas-NFL-Top-100

No. 17 Nick Bosa (DE/San Francisco 49ers): His first chance at making the list came in touted fashion from his peers. The 2019 Defensive Rookie of the Year had nine sacks, 47 tackles and played in the Super Bowl during his inaugural season. What a future this kid has.

Nick-Bosa-NFL-Top-100

No. 24 Ezekiel Elliott (RB/Dallas Cowboys): This marks the third-straight year that Zeke has cracked the top-25 players. He is already a 2x NFL rushing champion, has racked up over 7,000 yards from scrimmage and delivered 14 total TD’s last season.

Zeke Elliott is No. 24

No. 34 Joey Bosa (DE/Los Angeles Chargers): Already a 2x Pro Bowler, he also earned a Defensive Rookie of the Year award back in 2016 and has stayed full throttle ever since. He has 26 sacks and 148 total stops in three seasons, leading to signing a massive extension this week. Bosa jumped more than 20 spots from last year’s list.

Joey-Bosa-NFL-Top-100

No. 76 Marshon Lattimore (CB/New Orleans Saints): Lattimore is another repeat selection from the talented NO secondary, where he does a bit of everything. He was ALSO a Defensive Rookie of the Year as the award has seemingly just gone to Ohio State players recently. Lattimore has started 43-straight games to begin his career and has eight interceptions.

Marshon-Lattimore-NFL-Top-100

No. 88 Cameron Heyward (DT/Pittsburgh Steelers): Now an impressive 4x selection, Heyward recently turned 31 years old but remains productive for the always-reputable Pittsburgh defense. He has been first team All-Pro twice en route to career totals of 397 tackles and 54 sacks.

Cameron-Heyward-NFL-Top-100

Patrick Mahomes (4), Aaron Donald (3), Russell Wilson (2) and MVP Lamar Jackson (1) rounded out the list following the announcement of Thomas.

OTHER NOTABLES:

Alabama Representatives (in order): Derrick Henry, Julio Jones, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Mark Ingram II, Amari Cooper, Josh Jacobs and Marlon Humphrey

LSU Representatives (in order): Jamal Adams, Tyrann Mathieu, Danielle Hunter, Tre-Davious White, Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How the ACC's Fall Sports Announcement Impacts Ohio State, Big Ten

The ACC is the first league to publicize their fall sports agenda, including an 11-game football schedule and Notre Dame competing in the league. How does this affect the Big Ten? Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Jeff Okudah Still Upset with Fiesta Bowl Referees

Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah said he'll never forgive the referees who overturned a game-defining moment in the Fiesta Bowl. Read more.

Staff Writer

by

153Concord

Recruiting: Ernest Cooper IV Could Be Next Great OSU Pass-Rusher

Ohio State football has a history of recruiting some of the best pass-rushers in the country. Cooper is the next name to watch on that list. Read more.

Tyler Stephen

Hot Recruiting Stretch for Tom Izzo and Michigan State Basketball

Spartans have recently landed three national standouts, but how many will actually play in college?

Adam Prescott

NCAA President Mark Emmert "very concerned" about fall sports season

Emmert likes the idea of a shorter, delayed season. Read more about what he told ESPN on Tuesday afternoon about the immediate future of college sports.

Staff Writer

Buckeye Breakfast: Pro Golf at Ohio State Course, High School Football in Kentucky

Nationwide event slated for August 20-23 with no fans and KHSAA moves forward with a delayed fall schedule.

Adam Prescott

Three Buckeyes Ranked as Top-50 Players in America

Quarterback Justin Fields, offensive lineman Wyatt Daivs and cornerback Shaun Wade were all picked among the best players in the nation. Read more.

Staff Writer

Joe Burrow Signs NFL Rookie Contract

Joe Burrow won the Heisman last year at LSU after spending three seasons playing for Ohio State. Now, the No. 1 pick in the draft is under contract in Cincinnati. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Former Buckeye Alex Boone Eyes NFL Return

Ohio State All-American offensive lineman Alex Boone is reportedly returning to the NFL after being retired the last two seasons. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Basketball Standout Chris Livingston Returning to Akron Buchtel

Top national prospect, along with his twin brother, are going back to where they played as freshmen.

Adam Prescott