A total of six former Ohio State standouts have officially made the National Football League’s list of Top-100 Players, culminating Wednesday night with the final 10 being announced via NFL Network.

The annual list, voted on by NFL players, began the love for Buckeye alums on Sunday with Cameron Heyward and progressed all the way to this evening with star wideout Michael Thomas.

Alabama led the way as the college with the most alumni to make the list, with Ohio State and LSU tying for second. Notre Dame and Mississippi State followed with five each.

See below for the complete list of Ohio State products!

No. 5 Michael Thomas (WR/New Orleans Saints): The reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year has led the league in catches each of the past two seasons, and recently earned a 99 rating on Madden. He is the highest-ranked Buckeye for a second-straight summer after coming in 13th last time around.

No. 17 Nick Bosa (DE/San Francisco 49ers): His first chance at making the list came in touted fashion from his peers. The 2019 Defensive Rookie of the Year had nine sacks, 47 tackles and played in the Super Bowl during his inaugural season. What a future this kid has.

No. 24 Ezekiel Elliott (RB/Dallas Cowboys): This marks the third-straight year that Zeke has cracked the top-25 players. He is already a 2x NFL rushing champion, has racked up over 7,000 yards from scrimmage and delivered 14 total TD’s last season.

No. 34 Joey Bosa (DE/Los Angeles Chargers): Already a 2x Pro Bowler, he also earned a Defensive Rookie of the Year award back in 2016 and has stayed full throttle ever since. He has 26 sacks and 148 total stops in three seasons, leading to signing a massive extension this week. Bosa jumped more than 20 spots from last year’s list.

No. 76 Marshon Lattimore (CB/New Orleans Saints): Lattimore is another repeat selection from the talented NO secondary, where he does a bit of everything. He was ALSO a Defensive Rookie of the Year as the award has seemingly just gone to Ohio State players recently. Lattimore has started 43-straight games to begin his career and has eight interceptions.

No. 88 Cameron Heyward (DT/Pittsburgh Steelers): Now an impressive 4x selection, Heyward recently turned 31 years old but remains productive for the always-reputable Pittsburgh defense. He has been first team All-Pro twice en route to career totals of 397 tackles and 54 sacks.

Patrick Mahomes (4), Aaron Donald (3), Russell Wilson (2) and MVP Lamar Jackson (1) rounded out the list following the announcement of Thomas.

OTHER NOTABLES:

Alabama Representatives (in order): Derrick Henry, Julio Jones, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Mark Ingram II, Amari Cooper, Josh Jacobs and Marlon Humphrey

LSU Representatives (in order): Jamal Adams, Tyrann Mathieu, Danielle Hunter, Tre-Davious White, Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry

