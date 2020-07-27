Bo Hoag Continues Strong Performance on PGA Tour

Blaine, MN- Former Ohio State All-American Bo Hoag once again found himself climbing a Sunday leaderboard as he finished in a tie for 12th at the 3M Open in Minnesota.

With a final round 63 (also his career-low round on the PGA Tour) that included birdies on half of his 18 holes, Hoag played the inward nine in 31 to secure his fourth top 20 in just his second year on the PGA Tour.

The Upper Arlington native earned $127,050 for his T-12 finish in the North Star State, which takes his 2019-2020 season prize money total to over $577,000.

In addition to his impressive finish this past weekend, Hoag has carded PGA top 20 performances at the Sony Open, Mayakoba Classic and the Bermuda Championship. His highest finish on tour has been a tie for 9th at the Sony Open in January.

After his strong showing at the 3M Open, Hoag’s official world golf ranking jumped 31 spots as he now sits at 277. His FedExCup Ranking moved up 12 spots to 119.

The top 125 players in the FedExCup Standings will qualify for the playoffs which begin at the Northern Trust Open on August 20th in Boston.

A 2011 Ohio State graduate, Hoag was an honorable mention All-American in 2009 and earned first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2009 and 2011. He also holds the fourth best scoring average in Buckeye golf history (73.04).

At Upper Arlington, he earned medalist honors at the 2006 state tournament and led his team to the Division I title.

Hoag's grandfather, Robert, was an accomplished player and founding member of Muirfield Village Golf Club along with Buckeye and golf legend Jack Nicklaus.

