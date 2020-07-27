BuckeyesNow
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
News

How Major League Baseball's CoVID Crisis Could Impact College Football

Brendan Gulick

Monday morning brought a massive curveball to the Major League Baseball season when at least 14 members of the Miami Marlins organization tested positive for CoVID-19. The Marlins were in Philadelphia to open the season this past weekend, and after the news broke, the Yankees and Phillies series scheduled to begin tonight won't begin on time.

In addition, the Marlins have not traveled home to play their home opener against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday.

The news is crushing for a sport that took an exceptionally long time to begin their 2020 season. Major League Baseball and the Players Union had a rather public, ugly debate on compensation and safety measures in order to begin the season. Even though stadiums are empty (except for cardboard cut-outs of some fans), the sports-starved American public reportedly watched opening games this weekend in record numbers.

Perhaps even more eyes are now on Major League Baseball as the NFL and NCAA have not yet returned to action. Thus far, the NBA and MLS "bubbles" have worked well and those sports' return to action have gotten off the a good start. Both leagues have reported zero positive cases thus far. The National Women's Soccer League was the first American professional league to return in the pandemic - they just concluded a successful month-long season in their "bubble" out in Utah with Houston Dash winning their first league title on Sunday.

But the NCAA is being presented with a different challenge. It doesn't seem possible to keep college football teams in a "bubble". Most university presidents and athletic directors that have spoken publicly on the matter say that students need to return to campus in order for sports to move forward with their seasons. Many schools haven't yet committed to in-person classes yet and the beginning of the college football season is now just over a month away.

It's especially notable because NCAA leaders have said they would be monitoring the return of professional sports as they make their decisions on the safety of returning to action. Right now, the model that seem to be working would be awfully difficult to pull off at the collegiate model.

Should college football push the season back? That's certainly one option. Although Oklahoma announced on Saturday it would play it's season-opener with Missouri State a week earlier than originally scheduled.

At this point, fans are still anxiously waiting to hear what conference commissioners and individual schools decide. Remember, even if the NCAA chooses to cancel fall sports championships, they don't have the authority to cancel the regular season or the College Football Playoff because they don't own the rights to that property. It's owned by the schools and the conferences. The Big Ten went to a conference-only slate of games for this year, but they have not yet released a football schedule.

Time is running out and NCAA decision-makers know that they don't have much longer before they have to finalize plans for the upcoming season. Whether or not the latest development in Major League Baseball will affect the NCAA remains to be seen ... but it definitely isn't good news to begin the week.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bo Hoag Continues Strong Performance on PGA Tour

Former Ohio State All-American Bo Hoag shot his PGA Tour career-low in the final round of the 3M Open on Sunday. Read more.

Tyler Stephen

Buckeye Breakfast: OSU NFL Draft Projections, Michigan Loses Major Recruiting Opportunity

How high will Justin Fields go in next year's draft? And the best defensive tackled prospect in the country leaves the state of Michigan. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

How Ohio State Football Performed Against the Betting Line in 2019

Looking back at how the Buckeyes finished against the spread and total last season.

Adam Prescott

Ohio Lands 38 Football Prospects on SI All-American Watch List

Ohio has seventh-most players on the list, with six already committed to OSU.

Adam Prescott

Buckeye Breakfast: Damon Arnette Signs Contract, Kaden Saunders to Penn State

Former Buckeye cornerback inks rookie deal with the Raiders and local 2022 wide receiver chooses Nittany Lions.

Adam Prescott

Holtmann Displaying Consistent Recruiting Growth for Ohio State Basketball

Buckeyes on pace to have highest-rated class under fourth-year head coach.

Adam Prescott

by

Keegan Rice

Recruiting: Buckeyes Hold No. 1 Football Class, Rank No. 2 in Basketball

OSU currently features top-two classes in the 2021 cycle for both sports.

Adam Prescott

Top Buckeye Football Championship Moments of the Last 25 Years

The 1997 Rose Bowl, 2015 national title and many more crowning moments!

Eddie Marotta

Big Ten Preseason Roundtable Part 3: Strengths and Weaknesses

Each of the Big Ten publishers on the SI Network share their thoughts on their teams strengths and weaknesses heading into the season. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Buckeye Breakfast: NCAA Delays Decision on Cancelling Fall Sports

For the time being, the NCAA has decided to hold off on deciding the fate of college sports for now. The Board of Governors will reconvene in two weeks. Read more.

Brendan Gulick