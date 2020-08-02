Buckeye Breakfast: Jeff Heuerman Writes Open Letter to Broncos, Jerome Baker Added to COVID-19 List

Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation! Each morning, we get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding the Ohio State Buckeyes and the college athletics world. Here are your headlines for August 2, 2020.

Heuerman Released by Denver Broncos

Former Buckeye tight end Jeff Heuerman, a member of Ohio State’s College Football Playoff national championship team in 2015, was cut by the Broncos this weekend after five years with the organization.

A third-round draft pick, Heuerman missed his entire rookie season with a torn ACL but then played in 51 games afterward. He started 29 games, including a career-best 10 during the 2018 campaign before a rib injury ended his season.

Denver signed Heuerman to a two-year extension in 2019 but have since drafted Iowa’s Noah Fant and added fellow Buckeye Nick Vannett via free agency. Heuerman wrote an open letter to Broncos' fans shortly after the news broke.

Jerome Baker Added to Dolphins COVID List

Another Ohio State product, linebacker Jerome Baker, has been placed on Miami’s Reserve/COVID-19 List. The 2018 third-round pick took to social media letting everyone know he is just fine.

The designation has been created for players who test positive for the virus or who are being quarantined after close contact with an infected individual. Baker has appeared in all 32 games since entering the NFL, making 15 starts last season and finishing with 50 tackles and a pair of forced fumbles.

