BuckeyesNow
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
News

Buckeye Breakfast: Jeff Heuerman Writes Open Letter to Broncos, Jerome Baker Added to COVID-19 List

Adam Prescott

Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation! Each morning, we get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding the Ohio State Buckeyes and the college athletics world. Here are your headlines for August 2, 2020.

Heuerman Released by Denver Broncos
Former Buckeye tight end Jeff Heuerman, a member of Ohio State’s College Football Playoff national championship team in 2015, was cut by the Broncos this weekend after five years with the organization.

A third-round draft pick, Heuerman missed his entire rookie season with a torn ACL but then played in 51 games afterward. He started 29 games, including a career-best 10 during the 2018 campaign before a rib injury ended his season.

Denver signed Heuerman to a two-year extension in 2019 but have since drafted Iowa’s Noah Fant and added fellow Buckeye Nick Vannett via free agency. Heuerman wrote an open letter to Broncos' fans shortly after the news broke.

Jerome Baker Added to Dolphins COVID List
Another Ohio State product, linebacker Jerome Baker, has been placed on Miami’s Reserve/COVID-19 List. The 2018 third-round pick took to social media letting everyone know he is just fine.

The designation has been created for players who test positive for the virus or who are being quarantined after close contact with an infected individual. Baker has appeared in all 32 games since entering the NFL, making 15 starts last season and finishing with 50 tackles and a pair of forced fumbles.

We hope you have a great day - and remember ... time and change will surely show, how firm thy friendship OHIO!

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Relationship Between LeBron James and Ohio State Could Grow Even Stronger

NBA star has ties to "nephew" Meechie Johnson and fellow SVSM product Malaki Branham.

Adam Prescott

by

Keegan Rice

Most Surprising Recruits for Ohio State Football in the Past Decade - Part 1

The most "overachieving" Buckeyes based on high school recruiting ranking.

Adam Prescott

by

Will Ragatz

Most Surprising Recruits for Ohio State Football in the Past Decade - Part 2

The most "overachieving" Buckeyes based on high school recruiting ranking.

Adam Prescott

by

Keegan Rice

Another Boom! 2022 Linebacker Gabe Powers Commits to Ohio State

Top in-state recruit, from nearby Marysville, is highly regarded across the country.

Adam Prescott

by

Lynda1212

Ohio State Football Class of 2021 Targets Receive Official Scholarships

Buckeyes have 19 verbals in top-ranked class, looking to add even more.

Adam Prescott

by

MORandy

Mike Conley, Utah Jazz Win NBA Restart in Orlando Bubble

Former Ohio State point guard scores 20 points in come-from-behind victory.

Adam Prescott

by

Keegan Rice

Egbuka and Harrison Jr. on SIAA Top 10 List at Wide Receiver

Top target, current commit both easily make the SIAA List at their position.

Adam Prescott

by

Brendan Gulick

Recruiting: Ohio State Football Offers for Class of 2023

Buckeyes have extended scholarships to seven prospects so far.

Adam Prescott

by

Massimino31

Buckeye Breakfast: Pac-12 Football Schedule, OSU Hoops Offers '22 Center

The Pac-12 becomes the third Power Five league to announce a football schedule, plus Ohio State Basketball and Michigan Football recruiting updates. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Big Ten to Share Fall Plans "Within Next Five Days"

The Buckeyes and the rest of the league have continued their training and are preparing to open camp, but none of them know when they'll play. They won't have to wait much longer.

Brendan Gulick

by

Massimino31